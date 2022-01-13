Wakefield puts an offensive performance on Lawton-Bronson 77-35

Wakefield painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Lawton-Bronson's defense for a 77-35 win at Wakefield High on January 13 in Nebraska boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 6, Wakefield faced off against Moville Woodbury Central and Lawton-Bronson took on Ponca on January 6 at Lawton-Bronson High School. For a full recap, click here.
