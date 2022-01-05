WATCH NOW: Bishop Heelan boys basketball wins fifth straight game

SIOUX CITY – In what basically turned into a free throw shooting contest, Bishop Heelan edged South Sioux City, 69-66, in boys basketball action at O’Gorman Fieldhouse Tuesday night.

Heelan converted 29 of 36 free throws while running its winning streak to five games. The Crusaders (5-2) lost their first two games of the season, but have since won five in a row.

It’s the first such streak since the 2017-18 campaign when Heelan opened the season with seven consecutive triumphs.

As the game progressed, there was seemingly a whistle on nearly every possession. The result was a constant parade to the free throw line.

South Sioux City went to the stripe seven more times than the Crusaders, but was 28-for-43.

Through it all, it came down to the final shot of the game, when South Sioux City’s Manny Paul was just off the mark on a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Paul, a smooth-operating junior post, led all scorers with 24 points. He poured in 18 of those in the first half, including a putback at the horn to give the visiting Cardinals a 31-29 lead.

South Sioux City increased its advantage to 49-45 after three quarters, but Heelan made 18 of 21 free throws in the fourth quarter.

“We made some free throws at the end and I tip my hat to our guards, they got the ball and our bigs made some huge rebounds down the stretch and didn’t turn it over when they got the rebound,” Heelan coach Andy Foster said. “We just handled the moment. It got really gnarly.”

Senior Nick Miller led a balanced Heelan scoring ledger with 14 points, despite sitting out a considerable amount of time because of early foul trouble. Miller scored seven points each in the first and fourth quarters and wound up with a double-double, snaring 11 rebounds.

Douglas Skinner and Matt Noll were also in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively. Carter Kuehl and Sean Schaefer contributed a combined 15 points off the bench.

Because of the number of fouls called (55), it was impossible for either team to find any rhythm offensively.

“We couldn’t call plays, they were fouling, we were fouling,” Foster said. “I told the official there was a foul every possession and he said it was both ways. I said I understand that, but it was getting a little ridiculous.”

South Sioux City’s Paul made seven of eight shots in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer. He was, however, limited to six points in the second half.

“We were able to keep Nick (Miller) on the floor to guard him,” Foster said. “Paul is long, he’s shifty and he’s a tough player.”

South Sioux City stayed in front until less than a minute remained, when Heelan’s Skinner made a free throw to give his team a 63-62 lead.

With the Crusaders leading 67-64, SSC’s Anthony Earth was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer. He missed the first free throw but made the next two with 8.6 seconds left.

Heelan’s Carter Kuehl calmly converted two free throws a second later. The Cardinals got the ball in the hands of Paul, who got a good look at a three from the corner, but missed.

“I can’t be any prouder of my boys,” South Sioux City coach Nelson Wilson said. “They fought foul trouble, some adversity. That’s a good Heelan team and we knew their guards were going to do a good job of attacking the basket and that their post guys were pretty good.

“Our guys went out and did what they needed to do. They found another gear tonight.”

Wilson is in his first season as South Sioux City coach.

“I inherited a team with a culture that wasn’t very good,” Wilson said. “We need to continue to work to get them where they need to be.”

Earth finished with 13 points and Tyler Knowles 11 for the Cardinals, now 2-8 overall.

