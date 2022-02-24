WATCH NOW: Bishop Heelan boys denied shot at state by Carroll

SIOUX CITY — For the Bishop Heelan boys basketball team, the future will just have to wait for one more year.

The Crusaders came up short in the Class 3A-Substate 8 semifinals on Thursday night, as Carroll downed the Crusaders, 51-46, thanks to a huge offensive night from senior Kaleb Booth.

The Crusaders drew first blood in the game with a 3-pointer from sophomore Beau Chamberlain at 7:43 in the first quarter, but the Tigers quickly struck back. At the end of one, Carroll led Heelan by one point, 13-12, but after a 14 point second quarter, Heelan held the advantage at halftime, 26-24.

The third quarter was a back and forth affair that saw each team score 10 points, and Heelan went into the final frame still leading by two.

In the fourth, Carroll came up big with 17 points, with Booth scoring nine of them. Booth wound up scoring 26 points on the night, while leading the Tigers to a berth in the Class 3A-Substate 8 championship game.

“In the moment, it’s tough,” Heelan head coach Andy Foster said. “I knew (Carroll) would come in and be confident, they’re a quick, physical team, and I tried to express that to the guys. Booth is better than I thought. I knew he was going to be tough, but he was better than I thought, and they did a good job taking things away from us.”

The emotions were evident on the faces of Heelan’s players after the game, and while they fell short of their state tournament goals, the Crusaders still had plenty to be proud of as their season came to a close.

Last year, the Crusaders finished 6-16, good for sixth place in the Missouri River Conference.

Despite that tough finish, Foster expected his team to contend this season. It responded by going 13-10, and getting to within two wins of a trip to the state tournament.

“Visiting with the guys in the locker after that loss last year, knowing what they wanted and what they could accomplish as a group, this was our goal,” Foster said. “Actually, to get to a substate game. We fell short, but I’m extremely proud of every one of our wins. There is a couple games that I want back, and a couple possessions I want back, but I’m very, very proud of our guys.”

The Crusaders will lose six players to graduation after this season, but for those who are returning next year, there is plenty to look forward to.

Three of Heelan’s top four scorers will be back next year, in sophomore Matt Noll, junior Carter Kuehl, and junior Sam Skinner. Noll led the team this year with 313 points, 173 rebounds, and 25 steals, while Kuehl had 59 assists on the season.

Noll’s points was good for fifth-most in the Missouri River Conference, while Kuehl finished seventh in assists.

“Last year, we didn’t waste any time,” Kuehl said. “Even after the tough year, we were right back in there right away and this year, seeing what we are capable of doing, we are going to be even more hungry, and we’re going to want more out of next year. None of us are going to waste time. We’ll probably all get in there to lift and then shoot after tomorrow.”

It was a tough night for the Heelan seniors, as their time with the Crusaders came to an end. But there is still plenty to smile about for a team that went from six victories, to the cusp of a state tournament run.

“To be able to come back from last year and to put together a bunch of wins this year, we’re just all a family,” senior Nick Miller said. “We’re brothers, and we’re just so close that it’s tough leaving. But we had a good year, and they’ll be back next year better than ever.”

Carroll will play at Denison-Schleswig on Monday night, with a trip to Wells Fargo Arena on the line, while Heelan pivot its attention toward next season.

The Crusaders are still searching for their first state tournament appearance since 2012, and after watching the team win three straight state titles from 2009-2011 thanks to players like Brennan Cougill, Shane Graves, and Zach McCabe, the current Crusaders want a piece of that action.

“I want to be that guy that little kids look up to,” Kuehl said. “That is kind of my big, main motivation behind these things. We’re definitely looking forward to state next year.”

