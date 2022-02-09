WATCH NOW: Dakota Valley motivated to keep perfect record intact

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Something special is brewing in the Dakota Valley High School gym.

Its boys basketball team moved to 15-0 after a 79-57 win at home on Tuesday against Vermillion, and it kept a perfect record intact.

The Panthers have had some good teams over the last five years, but none of those previous teams started off at 15-0.

This team has.

The Panthers crossed the 1,000-point mark as a team on Tuesday night, and on defense, they’ve allowed just 727. That’s an average margin score of 68-48.

“There’s no tension of pressure or anything like that,” Panthers coach Jason Kleis said. “We know it’s a fragile thing, but the only thing we can focus on is getting better every day.”

Dakota Valley’s defense has held its opponents to under 60 points in all but two games, but those two exceptions have come very early in the season.

On the offensive end, the Panthers have exceeded 70 points six times, including on Tuesday night.

Even though the Panthers have garnered a perfect season so far, Kleis has consistently delivered one simple message: “Don’t relax.”

Kleis is pleased with the start, but he has reminded the players it’s the finish that matters.

“Our motto all season has been to play with the end in sight,” Kleis said. “And, someone asked me the other day if we were nervous about going undefeated. I could care less if we go undefeated. I care about how well we’re playing in March. That’s all anyone will remember. That’s all we want to focus on.”

Even though the Panthers are undefeated right now, the Panthers still remember how last year ended.

The Panthers got close to the title game, but settled for third place in Class A. Their last loss came to Sioux Valley in the semifinals on March 19, 2021.

“It’s been very bitter and we’re trying to remind our guys, that’s all that matters,” Kleis said. “We’re motivated by the last two years. We’ve learned in the last couple years, we can’t control that. So, we’re just hyper-focused on ourselves.”

The Tanagers held an early lead, but Jaxon Hennies helped the Panthers take the lead — which they held for good from that point on — with three first-quarter 3-pointers.

Hennies hit all three of those 3s in 54 seconds, and his final 3-pointer from the right wing put the Panthers up for good with 2 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The Tanagers came within five points, but the Panthers put out a late push that extended their lead to eight, and Vermillion couldn’t reel in the Panthers.

Hennies was one of four Panthers who scored in double figures.

Isaac Bruns led the charge with a 27-point, 13-rebound game. He had 10 rebounds on the defensive side.

Hennies wound up with 13 points, as he made all four 3-point attempts. Sam Faldmo, who also made a couple key 3s in the first half, scored 13 points.

Randy Rosenquist scored 12 points, but he did more than that. The Panthers junior booked a triple-double with 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Entering Tuesday, Rosenquist came in as the Panthers’ No. 2 leading scorer (12.4 points per game) and rebounder (5.4 rpg) but led his squad in assists, averaging 7.2 in the 14 games before beating the Tanagers.

“I learned a lot from the people before me, but I think it’s just knowing what I needed to do the past two years up to now,” Rosenquist said. ‘I need to be a playmaker. I need to give people their buckets. Isaac relies on me just as much as I rely on him.”

Vermillion grinds ahead

The Tanagers dropped to 9-6, and the loss snapped a two-game winning streak.

Even though this season hasn’t been as successful as the previous two, coach Jay Drake notices the same effort and passion those past squads had.

“It’s been a while for us for a varsity program, it’s probably been years since we’ve been down 20 in the fourth quarter,” Drake said. “We had 39 points in the first half, and we were really pleased with that. They’re explosive enough and we got too much into a track meet with them. It wore us down in the second half.

“I think our guys compete, and we have five senior starters who take a lot of pride in what they do,” Drake added. “We’re working hard so we can have the chance to play DV three weeks from now again.”

Jake Jensen led Vermillion with 18 points, while Charlie Ward scored 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.