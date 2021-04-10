WATCH NOW: Keizer leads Wolfpack to title, wins Journal Coach of the Year

Van Essen believes that the player's contracts were a crucial piece of the team's postseason push. After they all committed themselves to working their hardest, the Wolfpack reached another level.

"It really did (make a difference)," Van Essen said. "We made a huge run all the way to state, and I think that contract was part of it."

Van Essen led the team on offense this season, finishing with a team-high 455 points, which ranked eighth in Class 2A.

"He is a really great coach for us, because he really pushes us to be our best," Van Essen said of Keizer. "When we need shots up, he'll tell us to get shots up, and he keeps working hard. Even though he can be a hard coach, he is a really nice coach to have. He can be humble, and he is a really great coach."

The state tournament run was full of moments Keizer will never forget. The one that sticks with him the most, though, is when the final buzzer sounded at Wells Fargo Arena, and the Wolfpack stormed the court as Van Essen threw the ball toward the sky in celebration.

Sometimes, a moment is just unforgettable.

“You can put yourself back in the moment, and I get chills just thinking about it,” Keizer said. “I will always remember that. When they put up that final shot and Ty Van Essen grabbed that rebound, the coaching staff looked at each other, and you could see that moment in everybody’s eyes like ‘We finally did it.’”

