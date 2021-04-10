WATCH NOW: Keizer leads Wolfpack to title, wins Journal Coach of the Year

The morning of the 2021 state championship game, Western Christian head coach Derek Keizer woke up, and didn’t feel any nerves at all.
He had every reason to have a knot in the pit of his stomach. Later that day on March 12, the Wolfpack were due to take on Boyden-Hull for the Class 2A title, in the most anticipated basketball game the town of Hull had ever seen.
Keizer said he woke up, however, with a sense of calm.
No matter what happened later that afternoon, Keizer knew it would be fine.
“Obviously, we want to win as coaches, but I was just so proud of what this team had accomplished at the given time,” Keizer said. “I knew we were going to give good effort, I knew we were going to give everything we had, and represent our community well.
“I was OK with whatever the result was going to be, but I understood the magnitude of what it could mean if we won.”
The Wolfpack did win that game, as junior Ty Van Essen scored 32 points to lead the team to a 56-50 win over the Comets, the 10th state title in Western Christian history.
That win gave Keizer his first championship as a head coach, and cemented his case as the Journal’s Coach of the Year in boys basketball.
As a 2003 Western Christian graduate, the title meant a lot to Keizer.
“There obviously is a lot of pride in Western Christian, just in everything,” Keizer said. “Coming as a student, as a player, and now as a teacher and a coach, there is just a lot of pride in the school and what we are trying to do for young students and athletes. There is just an intentionality that we want to succeed in all facets, academics and athletics. Super proud of what the guys accomplished this year, and I’m glad I could be a part of it.”
Before returning to Western Christian in 2018, Keizer coached basketball at the college level, helping lead Dordt University to three national tournament berths, a GPAC regular season title, and a GPAC tournament championship in his nine years there as an assistant coach.
When Keizer took the job to return to his alma mater, the high school level took a bit of getting used to. He had to learn how to let his players play. In his first year or so as the head coach of the Wolfpack, Keizer said that he would watch film constantly and micromanage to a fault.
His intention was to recreate what had made his teams successful in college, but what he found was that when he simplified things and focused on just a couple key aspects of the game plan, his team started to thrive.
“There was definitely learning opportunities and growing pains that I had to go through myself, because at the college level the game is so much more detailed,” Keizer said. “The coaches get to pick their players, all that stuff. There is more time in the day. I teach full time, so I don't have as much time to go over film and stuff. I had to learn a lot my first couple of years, and I am still learning a ton.
“We were able to find out what worked for our team this year, and obviously make a run at the end.”
Partway through the year, after a frustrating loss, Keizer and his assistant coaches sat down and sketched out a “player’s contract.”
It was first suggested by Wolfpack assistant coach Shawn DeStigter, and asked the players to basically commit give their full effort, take pride in the roles assigned to them, and state in writing what they were willing to do for the team for the remainder of the season.
Keizer told the players that they didn’t have to sign the contract if they didn’t want to, but according to him, they all got onboard without a second thought.
“They were just all in,” Keizer said. “And that gave us a sense of purpose for where we needed to go, and what we needed to do for the rest of the year.”
Van Essen believes that the player's contracts were a crucial piece of the team's postseason push. After they all committed themselves to working their hardest, the Wolfpack reached another level.
"It really did (make a difference)," Van Essen said. "We made a huge run all the way to state, and I think that contract was part of it."
Van Essen led the team on offense this season, finishing with a team-high 455 points, which ranked eighth in Class 2A.
"He is a really great coach for us, because he really pushes us to be our best," Van Essen said of Keizer. "When we need shots up, he'll tell us to get shots up, and he keeps working hard. Even though he can be a hard coach, he is a really nice coach to have. He can be humble, and he is a really great coach."
The state tournament run was full of moments Keizer will never forget. The one that sticks with him the most, though, is when the final buzzer sounded at Wells Fargo Arena, and the Wolfpack stormed the court as Van Essen threw the ball toward the sky in celebration.
Sometimes, a moment is just unforgettable.
“You can put yourself back in the moment, and I get chills just thinking about it,” Keizer said. “I will always remember that. When they put up that final shot and Ty Van Essen grabbed that rebound, the coaching staff looked at each other, and you could see that moment in everybody’s eyes like ‘We finally did it.’”