WATCH NOW: 'Now, it's our turn:' Newell-Fonda boys eager to snap state tournament drought

CHEROKEE, Iowa — This could finally be the year.

That's the hope, at least, for the Newell-Fonda High School boys basketball team.

It’s been eight years since the Mustangs have qualified for the state tournament, but with a 16-2 overall record and 10 straight wins to their name, the crop of current players is hopeful that 2022 is the year that the program’s Wells Fargo Arena drought finally comes to an end.

On Thursday night at Cherokee Washington High School, the Mustangs erased a five-point halftime deficit with a 33 point offensive explosion in the third quarter. Led by an 18 point night from junior Carter Sievers, Newell-Fonda outscored the Braves 52-36 in the second half, en route to a 75-64 victory.

The win extended the Mustangs' month-long win streak, and held off Twin Lakes rival Sioux Central, for another day.

The Rebels, who sit in second place behind Newell-Fonda in the conference standings, have won 15 straight games.

“We just jumped into our more aggressive press,” Newell-Fonda coach Chad Buchholz said. “That whole first half, the pace was slow and stagnant, and the officiating was kind of inconsistent. It was just a weird feel to the game in that first half. We just wanted to speed it up and kind of get it more our pace and up-tempo style play.”

Newell-Fonda’s winning streak dates back to Jan. 4, and has the Mustangs confident that they are on the cusp of something special.

The program, which won four Class 1A state titles between 1991 and 2000, has not made it to the state tournament since 2014, where they were eliminated in the first round by West Lyon.

The Mustangs have come close in each of the past two seasons, but have ultimately fallen short of a state berth.

Last year the Mustangs lost in the Class 1A-Substate 1 semifinal to Remsen St. Mary’s, 61-41. The year before that, they lost to Harris-Lake Park in the quarterfinals.

But with those failures come experience, and a sense of camaraderie for a 2022 squad that has been playing this season at the top of its game.

"It does feel a little bit different (this year)," senior Trey Jungers said. "It just feels like we're a little closer this year, and we're gaining experience every year. It definitely has a different feel to it, a more mature feel in my opinion.

"But we've got to get to the goal this year. We'll have a great chance."

Jungers is currently second on the team with 225 points, while Sievers leads the squad with 347 points, including his 18 on Thursday against the Braves.

Sievers led the team in scoring as a sophomore last season, and is confident that a road trip to Des Moines is within the team’s grasp.

“For sure, that is our mindset,” Sievers said. “We obviously want to make it there, and I think we will. I think we’ve got a pretty good shot.

“We’ve just got to play together, stay together, and compete. I think we’ll be alright.”

Since last year’s loss to Remsen St. Mary's, Buchholz has done his best to make sure that the Mustangs will be ready when this year’s playoffs arrive.

Even with as dominant as they have played lately, the road to the state tournament will not be easy.

The Mustangs have the top seed and a first-round bye in Class 1A-District 1, with the winner of District 1 playing the winner of District 2 in the substate final.

The top-seeded team in District 2? The Hawks.

“There was a couple that they did that we weren’t ready for,” Buchholz said. “We’ve been working on that throughout the year and just being ready for a good, physical defensive team like that. It’s kind of a mental thing with the guys. We know we’re talented and can play really well.

"It’s kind of a mental thing, and we’ve been talking about that a lot throughout the year.”

While the boys continue to fight for their right to join the party next month in Des Moines, the Newell-Fonda girls have continued their multi-year stretch of domination.

Since the boys made their most recent tournament appearance, the Newell-Fonda girls have been to state six times, and won four titles.

For the boys, the success of the girls team gives them plenty of inspiration as they pursue a state berth of their own.

“Last year, our team saying was actually ‘Now, it’s our turn,” Jungers said. “You see their success, and it’s like ‘C’mon, we’ve got to get a team down there. We’ve got to get a team a ring.’ We’ve got to feed off of that, and we definitely do.”

The Mustangs play at Alta-Aurelia on Friday night, and will begin district play on Feb. 14, against either River Valley or Whiting.

