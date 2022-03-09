WATCH NOW: Remsen St. Mary's first loss of the season comes in state semifinal

DES MOINES — There’s not many times when Mike Hilmer feels empathetic for the team he and his North Linn High School boys basketball team beat.

One of those times happened on Wednesday night.

North Linn played fast, strong and long in the second half to beat Remsen St. Mary’s 56-46 in the Class 1A semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Lynx advanced to their fifth straight state championship game, and they handed the Hawks their only loss of the season.

The Hawks were 25-0 coming into Wednesday’s semifinal.

The reason why Hilmer said he felt for the Hawks was because of the relationship he and the Lynx players and coaches built with Remsen St. Mary’s.

Both basketball programs have stayed in the same hotel throughout the last few years, as both programs have been to the state tournament in consecutive years.

The two teams pass one another in the hallway, in the lobby or even at Grand View University when the teams have shootaround scheduled one before the other.

Hilmer has even in past years seen his players play games like poker and blackjack at the hotel, just to bond with one another.

So, it’s safe to say the two teams have gotten to know one another over the last few years.

“I have tons of respect for everybody at Remsen St. Mary’s,” Hilmer said. “We’ve had baseball teams, basketball teams down here at the same hotel, and Scott (Ruden) and Justin (Ruden) are two of the top-notch coaches and human beings you’ll ever meet.

“They remind me of our community, that’s why I like staying with them,” Hilmer said. “It would have been tough to lose but we would have stayed and supported them (on Friday). Great kids, great community. They’ve been here six years in a row, so they’re doing something right.”

The Hawks kept up with the Lynx in the first half, and shot the ball well enough to be down to the Lynx 25-24 at the half.

RSM attacked the paint in the second quarter, scoring eight points inside of the navy-colored area on the Iowa Wolves floor.

The Hawks were 10-for-20 from the floor, including two 3-pointers and making two free-throw attempts.

Neither team led by more than four points during the first half, and the Hawks held the lead for 4 minutes and 36 seconds and tied with the Lynx for 3:47.

Then, the Lynx amped up the pressure in the second half.

The Lynx like to play uptempo, and like to force teams to play up-and-down the floor at their pace.

Sure, some teams have tried to keep up with the Lynx, but the last team who really succeeded in that was Montezuma last season in the state championship game.

The Hawks knew that they were likely going to see a faster tempo in the second half, and it wasn’t anything foreign to them.

In the substate final against Newell-Fonda, the Mustangs wanted to turn the game into a track meet, but the Hawks played well enough to get through them.

What the Lynx had that Newell-Fonda didn’t a couple weeks ago was length, and that caused problems.

The Lynx have four guys 6-foot-2 or taller, and combine that with speed and a full-court press, and that was something that disrupted the Hawks.

The Hawks went 0-for-5 from the floor and made just two free throws during the third quarter.

It’s not like those five shots were bad shots, either. North Linn made getting and taking those five shots a challenge.

“That’s not the way you wanted to go out, but that’s the way basketball is sometimes,” Justin Ruden said. “Newell-Fonda didn’t quite have the length that North Linn does, and it’s just constant. You can never take a moment off, even in the half-court sets. They’re always right there and I think that got us out of our comfort zone. That’s one thing we just need to work on.”

Remsen St. Mary’s found its groove back a little bit in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points in the final eight minutes.

Even when the Lynx had the game decided, Jaxon Bunkers wasn’t willing to give up. The Hawks junior — who had to come back from a back injury since the baseball season — scored six of his team’s last eight points.

His last basket was a step-back 3-pointer with 17 seconds left.

“That doesn’t surprise me,” Justin Ruden. “With everything he’s been through coming back from the back injury, just the kid that he is, a great human being, and a great student. His team feeds off of it and that’s what a leader does.”

Three different Hawks players — Carter Schorg, Bunkers and Austin Jensen — each scored 12 points.

“This is just a terrible feeling,” Schorg said. “I’ve been down here four years and we’ve come up short every single time. I just wanted to get to the championship game one time.”

