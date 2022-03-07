WATCH NOW: Remsen St. Mary's shows 'discipline and balance' in Class 1A quarterfinal win

DES MOINES — When asked what made this year’s Remsen St. Mary’s High School boys basketball team different than in the past, co-coaches Justin Ruden and Scott Ruden looked at each other and answered the question at the same time.

The two Hawks coaches said: “Discipline and balance.”

The Hawks (25-0) certainly showcased those two skills on Monday, in a 70-52 Class 1A state quarterfinal win over West Harrison at Wells Fargo Arena.

“The key is to not turn the ball over, and that’s what we’ve done all year,” Scott Ruden said. “We’re patient, we run our half-court stuff and run our style. We make (our opponent) play half-court defense for about a minute or so, and then take a good shot. We’ve preached about being disciplined and taking good half-court shots.”

The Hawks did that, going 23-for-42 from the floor. They were 16-for-27 in the first half.

In terms of turnovers, the Hawks committed just five overall and just twice in the first half.

“We told them before the game that it’s been about discipline, discipline and discipline, and then it’s about playing the game, and that’s what they did,” Justin Ruden said. “They know how to finish out games, and it’s been helpful with having close games against Newell-Fonda and South O’Brien over the last couple weeks.”

The Hawks couldn’t make it out of the previous two first round of the Class 1A boys basketball tournaments.

They broke that skid on Monday, and did so with little doubt.

Remsen St. Mary’s started out its state quarterfinal game against West Harrison on a 21-3 run.

In the first 2 minutes, 59 seconds, the Hawks jumped out to an 11-0 lead by making four of their first eight shots. They missed their first two.

Carter Schorg got the Hawks on the board with a layup, then junior Jaxon Bunkers hit his first of three 3-pointers that gave the Hawks a 5-0 lead.

Austin Jensen and Cael Ortmann then made the next three shots in the paint that gave the Hawks that 11-0 cushion that West Harrison couldn’t bounce back from.

“We finally got it done this year,” Schorg said. “We just had to recognize their players

Before breaking that skid, the Hawks — making their sixth straight state tournament appearance — they did make it to the semifinals but haven’t been as lucky over the last two years.

“This is a different team, and this group has a different mentality,” Justin Ruden said. “I think that’s important for them to know. We tell them that they’re not like those past teams, they’re their own team.”

The balance that Scott Ruden talked about was also shown in Monday’s quarterfinal win.

The Hawks had four scorers in double figures, led by Schorg’s 20.

“We were just ready,” Schorg said. “We came with energy and played with confidence when we knock down shots like that.”

Cael Ortmann scored 17 points while Jaxon Bunkers had 14 points.

Looking ahead

The Hawks will probably have to shoot that well on Wednesday when they face North Linn.

The Lynx scored 89 points on North Mahaska of New Sharon, and scored 29 alone in the first quarter.

North Linn made 57 percent of its shots, led by Dylan Kurt’s 19 points and 18 from Tate Haugenbury.

“We can’t have defensive lapses where we lose guys,” Justin Ruden said. “Free throws, you work on them. I know all of them are capable of it. We also need to make sure we’re crisper on offense with our passes, and that’s when we’re at our best.”

Scott Ruden joked with the media after the game that perhaps they could take some game film down the hall.

According to the elder Ruden, the Hawks and the Lynx have stayed at the same hotel since the Hawks started playing at state basketball six years ago.

The schools’ coaching staffs have grown a bond among one another.

“Mike (Hilmer) said he’ll share their secrets and we’ll share ours,” said Scott Ruden, in a joking manner. “They’re good coaches and it’s going to be a fun battle.”

Schroeder provides the spark

Justin Ruden said that Hawks junior Alex Schroeder could be on the starting lineup for most teams in Northwest Iowa.

Instead, the Hawks guard comes off the bench and provides a spark for the starters and other reserves that not other teams have.

Schroeder scored 12 points to lead the bench players, as Hunter Pick scored the other Hawks’ point off the bench.

“It’s a luxury we have to use him on the bench, and he provides us a spark,” Ruden said. “He’s that energy bug. When he hits from outside, he makes it tough to guard. We make sure we reiterate that to him. Sometimes, it’s tough not to see your name in the starting lineup. Alex takes it well. That helps us out really well overall.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.