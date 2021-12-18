WATCH NOW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Nick Hinkel makes game-winning 3-pointer at The Arena Invitational

SIOUX CITY — Nick Hinkel hasn’t taken his role with the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team for granted.

In fact, his hard work paid off in a big way Saturday at the Arena Invitational.

The Warriors junior hit a game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second left to give the Warriors a 47-45 win at the Tyson Events Center over Omaha Burke.

“It was great for the team,” Hinkel said. “It was just a good shot to hit.”

Hinkel is the team’s sixth man, coming off the bench when someone off the starting five needs a break or is in foul trouble.

He wanted a spot in the starting lineup to start the season, but coach Adam Vander Schaaf opted for Hinkel to come off the bench.

Hinkel hasn’t complained about not being a starter. Instead, he uses it as an opportunity to play the best he can with the minutes he’s given.

“Nick has done a great job, and he’s one of those core six juniors,” Vander Schaaf said. “He’s done a great job with his role. He’s definitely one of the better shooters on the team. He got that last look, and I felt pretty good about it. It was pure, it was wide open.”

The Warriors played just six guys on Saturday against Omaha Burke, so it’s not like Hinkel gets limited playing time.

Hinkel’s 3-pointer was his first career game-winner, and it was a wide open shot.

The Warriors had the ball with about 20 seconds left, and they were working the ball around, just trying to find a chance for the best shot possible.

Tyler Smith brought the ball up and pulled up for an 18-foot shot, but it hit the front of the rim.

Smith was able to corral the basketball, and passed it over to fellow junior Dylon Schaap.

Schaap and Smith rotated the ball around to Hinkel, who let the ball go past the 22-foot college line.

“I just had to let the ball go when that happens,” Hinkel said. “I wasn’t thinking about it much. I knew there was two or three seconds, and there wasn’t much time. I knew I had to take it.”

The ball sunk through the nylon, and shortly after, the Warriors celebrated in front of the hockey boards as if the Musketeers had scored a goal.

“To see him sink that shot with confidence, it means a lot to our team,” Smith said. “I would have trusted any of our guys to take that shot, but I feel like we haven’t been scoring much. When we can score, we show that we can be a pretty good basketball team.”

Again, the Warriors started the game off slow. It’s something that the Warriors aren’t trying to do, but it seems like a recurring theme.

Omaha Burke started out the game on an 11-0 lead, and Vander Schaaf quickly called timeout to simmer down the Bears.

The Bears were sinking shots from all three areas, while the Warriors were held to mostly outside shots.

Schaap broke the ice with a layup in transition with 2 minutes, 24 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Warriors found the paint more often, and found themselves down just three at the half.

SB-L took its first lead with a Scott Kroll 3-pointer late in the third quarter.

In a Friday night loss at home against East, SB-L trailed 12-6 after the first quarter, then East piled on to a 27-16 halftime lead.

“We have had a slow start in our games, but it’s about our defense,” Smith said. “I feel like when we let our defense do the talking … I hope that builds for the rest of the year. We’re communicating a lot more and our chemistry is a lot better.”

Smith led the Warriors with 19 points while Schaap had 10. Hinkel’s game-winner were his only points in the game.

Smith was named onto the Terry Hersom All-Tournament team, named after the late Journal sports editor.

