WATCH NOW: Sioux City East boys basketball coach Ras Vanderloo wins 250th career game

SIOUX CITY — Ras Vanderloo usually isn't a man of few words.

On Tuesday night after a 77-43 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton at home, Vanderloo was near speechless.

The win marked Vanderloo's 250th career win as a head basketball coach, spanning his time with Woodbury Central and East. It was also the 200th win Vanderloo collected with the Black Raiders.

After the win, members of the team handed Vanderloo a signed basketball commemorating the milestone. Players, cheerleaders and some members of the student section received T-shirts celebrating the feat.

Then, the school showed a video tribute from former players and coaches congratulating Vanderloo on his 250th win.

"I think of all the players that ever played for me, back in the Woodbury days, great times, coming here to East, incredible times," Vanderloo said. "We've had great teams. We've done good things. All the coaches, school administrators ... it takes all of that put together to do this. I'm getting all the credit tonight, but all that credit should be spread out to a lot of people."

Vanderloo admitted that he knew he was close to the feat, but he didn't try to let that pressure get to him.

He simply wanted his team to get a win over an SB-L team that knocked off a ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy team over the weekend.

And, East did just that.

East led 33-22 at the half, then a hot shooting streak allowed the Black Raiders to pull away during the third quarter. The Black Raiders outscored the Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-10.

Brandt Van Dyke led the Black Raiders with 21 points. He made seven shots, including five 3-pointers.

"It's a big part," Van Dyke said. "He pushes us every day in practice to be at our best. That just gets us prepared for the state tournament."

Cole Ritchie scored 13 points. Kelynn Jacobsen added 10 points.

Nick Hinkel led the Warriors with 15 points. All his points came from 3-point range.

