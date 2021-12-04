WATCH NOW: Sioux City East pulls away late against Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School boys basketball is close to figuring things out.

Crusaders coach Andrew Foster can sense it.

The Crusaders played East tough at home Friday night in their conference opener, but the Black Raiders pulled away to a 57-49 win at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

“I’m not into moral victories, but I also want to make sure I recognize the effort our guys put out there,” Foster said. “We played hard, and we can make shots. I know we can, and we will make shots. We just need more time.

“Right now, we just have to be good teammates, pick each other up, and we lace them up in a few more days,” Foster added.

Sean Skinner hit a shot in transition with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left in the game that brought the Crusaders to a 41-40 deficit. The Crusaders started the quarter down eight, and mostly attacked the basket to either get shots in the paint or send themselves to the free-throw line.

Skinner later made a layup with 4:13 left to keep the Crusaders within a point.

East made free throws late to pull away.

The loss brought the Crusaders to an 0-2 start, as Heelan dropped a six-point game against Treynor earlier in the week.

On Thursday, the Crusaders made 16 of 51 shots against Treynor.

They improved to a 40-percent clip against the Black Raiders on Friday. Heelan had seven different players who scored in the loss to East.

Skinner led the Crusaders scoring with 12 points while Beau Chamberlain had 11.

Last season, the Crusaders went 6-16, and mostly had just two players — current junior Carter Kuehl and senior Levi Meis — who had the scoring.

Foster sees more balance in scoring among the two games that Heelan has played this week, and is optimistic that theme continues as the season progresses.

“I’m very optimistic for our locker room,” Foster said. “I think we’re going to be just fine. We have a lot of different guys who can do a lot of things. We’re finding moments. This is a good crew of guys.”

During the first couple weeks, Foster has also worked with the Crusaders on figuring out a game pace.

He wants his team to play at a fast pace every day, even at practice. If the Crusaders play quick and effective at practice, that can pay dividends in a game like on Friday when it’s tight.

“We were super young last year, and we return everybody, so we’re a year wiser and a year stronger,” Foster said. “Our IQs are high. We know the game and how to play it. We need to play every game like we did tonight. The execution is there. Shots just aren’t falling. They’ve showed us that it’s there.”

East coach Ras Vanderloo noticed Heelan’s improvement, too.

“Give Heelan credit, they came right at us,” Vanderloo said. “They’re going to win a bunch of games. Their start of the season was rough, but they are going to be competitive every night. As long as you play hard, you’re going to be in every game.”

Bie Ruei led the Crusaders with 26 points. The Black Raiders senior made nine shots, and two of those came behind the 3-point line.

The Black Raiders senior has scored 47 points in the two games this week. According to Varsity Bound, that’s good for third among Class 4A scorers early in the season.

“Bie played very well, but this was a team win,” Vanderloo said. “We have a bunch of guys who may not be the star, but they do the little things.”

