WATCH NOW: Sioux City West brings energy, 3-point production in win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton

SIOUX CITY — Before the season started, West High School boys basketball coach Coco Cofield had one simple message for his guys: Bring everyone along.

That message was received loud and clear on Tuesday.

The Wolverines had seven of their nine players who played score in a 62-46 win at home, marking their first win of the season after a disappointing loss to Council Bluffs Jefferson last week.

The Wolverines felt they didn’t rebound the ball in their seven-point loss to the Yellowjackets, nor did they take care of the ball.

West did both of those things on Tuesday.

West’s two leading scorers — Keavian Hayes and Lamarion Mothershead — are virtually the only two players who came into this season with valuable varsity playing experience.

So, Cofield told those two veterans to make sure their teammates are keeping up with them, and when they do, they can win a few ball games this winter.

“This is a new group, and we have all new pieces,” Cofield said. “As the season goes on, we’ll get better. They have a lot of responsibility … they’ve been in the fight before. I think the other guys will come along. You have to put time and effort into it.”

Mothershead led the Wolverines with 17 points. He hit four of the team’s 13 3-pointers. He hit two 3s in the first half then two more in the second half.

Hayes, meanwhile, was one of two players with 12 points. He attacked the paint more and got his points that way. He did make two 3s.

“It starts off with practice, we have to pick each other up every day,” Hayes said. “Coco tells me every day, ‘We have to get them right before we get ourselves right.’”

Hayes had a smile on his face, knowing that wins are hard to come by in a hard conference that is the Missouri River.

The Wolverines junior hopes he and his fellow Wolverines can learn from the win and build a few more.

“It felt pretty good, and last game we didn’t play well,” Hayes said. “We came out with a lot of energy, and we hit some shots. It’s going to be a good season.”

Jay Grause hit four 3s for a 12-point game, and Keyuon Brinkman sank three treys for a nine-point game.

Hayes said to watch out for Brinkman, who is a 6-foot-1 senior.

“Keyuon came out playing defense and he sunk some shots,” Hayes said.

SB-L, meanwhile, had two scorers in double figures.

Tyler Smith led the Warriors with 19 points. He was the team’s No. 6 scorer on a squad that returned to the Class 3A state tournament.

Smith scored 163 points, as he played in 23 games. He didn’t start a single game last season, but the Warriors junior is going to be asked to be that top guy.

Dylon Schaap scored 12 points, and he played in just three games last season. He didn’t score any points in 2020-21, according to Varsity Bound.

The Warriors lost all five starters from last season.

Smith is one of a core group of six juniors — Schaap included, along with Scott Kroll, Tylar Lutgen, Jacob Hoffman and Nick Hinkel — who will be asked to bring most, if not all, the production.

“That group has to lead our team,” SB-L coach Adam Vander Schaap said. “Those six are our core. It’s a collaborative effort. Sure, Tyler (Smith) is our most experienced player, but we need production out of all six of those guys.”

Vander Schaaf knows this team looks much different with not having a post presence down low like in recent memory.

“We’ll try to find the magic Wednesday in practice,” Vander Schaaf said. “We understand where we’re at, and we know we have to get better. They’re thinking reflectively in the locker room about how we can get better, and I appreciate that.”

