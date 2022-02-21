WATCH NOW: Sioux City West knocks out North in Class 4A playoffs

SIOUX CITY — Keavian Hayes wasn’t willing to see his junior basketball season come to an end just yet.

Hayes scored key points late in a Class 4A substate quarterfinal on Monday, as the Wolverines defeated the North Stars 64-58 at West High gym.

Hayes also helped the Wolverines score two of four points late in the third quarter, and that helped the Wolverines go into the fourth quarter with a three-point lead. The Stars held a lead during the third quarter.

The Wolverines led by as many as six during the fourth quarter. but the Stars tied the game at 53-53 with a Carson Strohbeen conventional 3-point play. That play gave Strohbeen his 11th point of the game, and he ended up with 13 points.

Hayes hit the go-ahead basket with 2 minutes, 18 seconds left on a shot near the paint.

He ended up with 21 points. Jay Grause also scored 17 for the victorious Wolverines.

“We had to grind it out,” West coach CoCo Cofield said. “North was coming and they did some great stuff offensively. We had to buckle down and defend their pick and roll screens. Tonight, it was about having the will and determination.”

The Wolverines went into a man-to-man set defensively, and just kept it simple.

Cofield was pleased with how the Wolverines’ defense jumped the Stars’ ball screens.

“We slowed their game down,” Cofield said. “We just managed to get some stops down the stretch.”

With the win, the Wolverines earned a spot in the substate semifinals, where they’ll travel down to Ankeny to face the Hawks. That game is Friday down in the Des Moines suburb with a 7 p.m. tip-off.

“Ankeny is a good team, but my boys are so excited to go down there and play them,” Cofield said. “We’re going to do down there and try to be victorious. We’re going to have to play tough and play hard.”

Going into the game, Cofield said he’d like to see West attack the rim more offensively. The Wolverines didn’t visit the free-throw line very often in Monday’s win, and he hopes to see that Friday against the Hawks.

Bishop Heelan 72, Atlantic 47: The Crusaders ended the win with a 10-1 run in a Class 3A substate playoff game.

The Crusaders will host Carroll at 7 p.m. Thursday at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

Le Mars 54, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47: The Bulldogs ended the state tournament streak for the Warriors on Monday.

David Leusink led the Bulldogs with 19 points while Caleb Dreckman had 16.

Dylon Schaap had 11 points to lead the junior-heavy Warriors, while Scott Kroll scored 10.

Humboldt 81, Sioux Center 67: Humboldt scored 37 second-half points to win the Class 3A game on Monday.

