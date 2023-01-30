Waukee Northwest smashes through Sioux City S.C. West 87-49

Waukee Northwest stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to an 87-49 win over Sioux City S.C. West in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 30.

In recent action on January 24, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Sioux City S.C. East. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.