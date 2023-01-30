 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Waukee Northwest smashes through Sioux City S.C. West 87-49

Waukee Northwest stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to an 87-49 win over Sioux City S.C. West in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 30.

In recent action on January 24, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Sioux City S.C. East. Click here for a recap.

