WAYCH NOW: Remsen St. Mary's boys narrowly defeat Newell-Fonda to clinch spot at state

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Sometimes in sports, a little bit of panic is all you need.

On Saturday night at Sioux Center High School, a little bit of panic served the Remsen St. Mary’s boys basketball team well during the Hawks’ razor-thin 48-47 victory over Newell-Fonda in the Class 1A, Substate 1 championship game.

After pushing their way out to a 33-22 halftime lead, the Hawks appeared to have a relatively straightforward path to victory, and a spot in next month’s state tournament.

But the second half proved to be anything but easy.

Things fell apart for Remsen in the third quarter, as the Mustangs outscored them, 16-4, to take a one-point lead headed into the final frame.

In the stunned Remsen St. Mary’s huddle, the nerves were at a fever pitch.

“We were panicking quite a bit actually, in the huddle,” Hawks’ junior Jaxon Bunkers said. “But the coaches settled us down, I got back in the game with six minutes left in the fourth, and we kind of just pulled it together.”

After the Mustangs started the fourth with a 3-pointer from senior Beau Wilken to take a four-point lead, the Hawks finally hit their stride.

Senior Carter Schorg and junior Ryan Wilman hit back to back buckets to tie the game at 41-41, and junior Cael Ortmann nailed a three to put Remsen back on top, at 44-41. Seconds later, Newell-Fonda senior Jaron Vanderhoff tied it back up with a 3-pointer of his own.

Schorg then scored another two-point basket to give Remsen a 46-44 lead, but Mustangs junior Carter Sievers took it right back for the Mustangs on a 3-pointer of his own, with 1:07 left to play.

The Hawks came out with the final bucket of the game at the 1:00 mark, as Bunkers hit a two-point shot to give Remsen its eventual victorious 48-47 lead.

Bunkers intercepted a Mustangs’ inbound pass with just seconds left on the clock, and pumped his fist in celebration of the team’s substate-clinching win.

With the victory, Remsen St. Mary’s advanced to state for the sixth consecutive year.

“It’s just as sweet now, as it was the first one,” Hawks’ co-head coach Justin Ruden said. “This was a really good Newell-Fonda team, they’re aggressive, they get after you quick. We knew it was going to be a battle. We started really well, they came out in the third quarter and put the pressure on us hard, and kind of rattled us.”

“I’m just proud of our kids. We’ve been in this moment before, we knew how to end the game, and I’m really proud of them.”

The biggest challenges in facing Newell-Fonda is dealing with both their fast paced offense, and their aggressive defensive full-court press. That press defense has gotten the Mustangs the fourth-most steals in the state, regardless of class.

Ruden knew that Newell's press was going to be trouble, so much so that the Hawks’ practiced with eight players on defense this week, in order to prepare for the Mustangs’ full-court swarm.

“It’s like they’re everywhere,” Ruden said. “They’re really quick, really athletic, and they’re a great team. Hats off to them, they had a great season, and this was the first 1A school they’ve lost to all year. They’re a really good team. We just got lucky at the end there, got a couple defensive stops. We’ve been living on defense for the past six years, so it was a great way to end the game.”

The loss ended Newell-Fonda’s season with a 22-3 overall record, and was a heartbreaker for the team’s three seniors, Trey Jungers, Vanderhoff, and Wilken.

It was the closest the team had come to a state appearance since its last trip to Wells Fargo Arena back in 2014.

“In the locker room, I didn’t even know what to say to the boys. You can’t put it into words,” Newell-Fonda coach Chad Buchholz said. “We thought we were going to win that game and go down to state, and now our season is over. I just told them I was proud of them. They had one heck of a season, and have nothing to hang their heads on.

“I thanked them for everything they gave me this year. They fought to the very end there, and I am proud of them for that.”

Vanderhoff and junior Carter Sievers both scored a team-high 10 points for the Mustangs, while Bunkers and Schorg led the Hawks with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

For the Hawks, going to state has become an annual ritual, but one that never gets old.

The entirety of the Hawks' starting lineup has been to Des Moines multiple times, but Remsen has still never made it out of the state semifinals.

The past two years, the Hawks have ended their season with a first round loss.

“No matter how good you are, we’ve got to have a few things roll our way,” Ruden said. “... We’ve had a lot of things happen to us, so we’re hoping maybe we get the luck this time, maybe things roll our way, and then we’ve just got to do our regular things, scout everybody hard and make sure we’re ready."

"We’re used to going down there, and I believe this team has as good a chance as any I have had. Hopefully, we get it done.”

The Hawks will play West Harrison on March 7 in the state quarterfinals round, at 3:45 p.m.

