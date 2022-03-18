'We've just got to go get it:" Dakota Valley beats Flandreau to advance to state title game

RAPID CITY, S.D.-- For the Dakota Valley boys basketball team, the end is finally in sight.

One win separates the Panthers from a perfect season and a state title, following the team’s thrilling 59-47 win over Flandreau on Friday night in the South Dakota Class A state semifinals.

The Panthers got off to a hot start, as junior Isaac Bruns scored 10 first quarter points to help boost Dakota Valley to a 20-7 lead. But the Fliers outscored Dakota Valley over the next two quarters, 25-18, and tied the game for a short time in the third quarter. At the start of the fourth, the Panthers’ lead stood at just six points.

“Give a lot of credit to Flandreau, we kind of got up early and they’re well coached, they’re disciplined, and they’ve got great players,” Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis said. “They kind of got us back on our heels.”

The Panthers offense roared back to life in the fourth quarter after junior Sam Faldmo gave the team a jolt. Faldmo, who came into the game averaging 4.8 points per game, hit two crucial 3-pointers for the Panthers in the fourth quarter, the second one giving the Panthers a 47-39 lead with 4:28 left on the clock.

“Absolutely incredible," Kleis said. "They were leaving him and couple other guys open, daring us to shoot 3's. We needed someone to step up, and he nailed them. Absolutely awesome and clutch shots, and they were a huge key to getting the win."

Soon after that, Bruns hit his third 3-pointer of the evening to make it a 10-point Panthers lead.

Flandreau had opportunities, but failed to cash in. The Fliers missed three consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter that would’ve pulled them to within seven points, and the Panthers got the ball back with 1:20 to go.

After a series of fouls and free throws, the Panthers finished off the 12-point win, to clinch their spot in Saturday’s state championship game.

Bruns finished the game with a team-high 20 points for Dakota Valley, including three 3-pointers. Faldmo also had three 3’s and 14 total points, while Jaxson Wingert had 10 points and one shot from deep.

For the Fliers, senior Tash Lunday scored 23 points on 6-of-19 shooting with 10 free throws, to go over 2,000 points for his career.

Flandreau out-rebounded Dakota Valley, 30-23, but the Panthers out-shot the Fliers from the floor, 50 percent to 32.5 percent.

Friday’s win gives the Panthers their long-sought redemption after last season’s 62-57 loss to Sioux Valley in the state semifinals, and punched their ticket to the program's first state title game since 2012.

There is a line on the back of Dakota Valley’s jersey’s that reads “Live and play with the end in sight.” With just one win separating them from the program’s first ever state championship, it seems that the Panthers have done just that.

"We're definitely going to be prepared for this game," Faldmo said. "We've been waiting for it so long, and the community has been waiting for it, and we've just got to go get it."

The finish line is in sight.

Now, all the Panthers have to do is break through the tape.

“We've had our eyes on this since losing in the state semis last year," Kleis said. "We've talked as well as about the way we want to live. This life is short, take advantage of your opportunities. So that is what we're trying to do, both ways."

The Panthers will play for a Class A state title Saturday at 8:45 p.m., against Sioux Valley, a rematch of last year's state semifinal.

A shot at revenge, and the first state title in program history? The Panthers couldn't ask for anything better.

"I think we all want to play Sioux Valley and get our revenge," Faldmo said. "They're good offensively, and have a ton of shooters. We just have to be locked in on defense."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0