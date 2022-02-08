Winnebago boys capture second straight conference title with win over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

WAYNE, Neb. — Champions, once again.

The Winnebago High School boys basketball team ran onto the floor in celebration, at the conclusion of its 48-44 victory on Monday over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the Lewis and Clark Conference Championship game.

The victory took place at Wayne State College, and clinched the second straight conference title for the Indians, who won last year’s crown with a championship game win over Osmond.

This year’s game went down to the wire, as a two-point bucket and subsequent free throw from LCC senior Evan Haisch pulled the Bears within a point, 45-44, with 1:06 remaining in the game.

The score stayed there until the 22.1 second mark, when Winnebago junior Dyami Berridge was fouled. He then sank both of his free throws to make it a three point game.

The next LCC possession ended without a score after a 3-point try from LCC senior Evan Haisch clanged off the back rim. The Indians got the ball back, Berridge was fouled again with six seconds on the clock. He made his first free throw to effectively seal the game and clinch back to back conference titles.

For the Indians, the 2022 title win feels even more special than their 2021 triumph.

The team has been through a lot this season, but pulled together when it mattered most.

“It’s a little bit more special,” Winnebago coach Jeffrey Berridge said. “I’m not going to lie, these past couple of seasons have been rough on all the coaches. We’ve kind of had some battles with some teammates, and tonight it was just more special because we were down. We only brought eight guys, we had a guy get hurt today playing ball outside because it was nice. Being shorthanded, everybody stepped up.”

Dyami Berrdige was the biggest difference maker on the court for the Indians, with 22 points on the night. With his big shots and excited reactions in big moments, Berridge kept the Winnebago crowd on its feet throughout the game.

At one point early in the game, Berridge made a 3-pointer and emphasized the score by pointing toward the LCC student section. Berridge smiled after the game when remembering the moment.

“All the student sections at every game come at me,” Dyami Berridge said. “It’s just fun to engage with them, talk to them and stuff.”

Monday’s win was Winnebago’s revenge for a pair of losses to the Bears earlier this season. LCC took down Winnebago, 64-59, back on Dec. 30, and then beat them again on Jan. 7, 46-44. The Indians came into this game eager for a new result.

“We were just hungry,” Dyami Berridge said. “It’s hard to beat a team three times, I’m always hearing that. We got it back tonight..”

Along with Berridge, senior Javon Price had a solid night with 10 points, while Zaiden Bernie and Timothy LaPointe scored seven and six points, respectively.

Jake Rath led the Bears with 15 points, while Lucas Rasmussen and Haisch each scored seven.

For LCC head coach Todd Erwin, the toughest things about facing Winnebago were their size, and’ tough 1-3-1 zone defense. Additionally, Erwin thought that the championship game stage may have gotten into the heads of his players.

“The atmosphere, all the championship game or something just really kind of had our kids thinking, instead of playing,” Erwin said. “That’d be the biggest thing. The kids worked hard, but they just made it tougher than what they needed to, and obviously, we’d say ‘ We didn’t play our best game,’ and we’re down two or four, to a very good team.”

Of Dyami Berridge’s 22 points, 10 of them came on free throws, of which he went 10-for-12.

According to his head, Berridge’s leadership is a crucial component to the team’s success over the past two seasons.

“He’s a great kid,” coach Berridge said. “He’s always a fearless leader out there, and he’s a guy who is always pushing the boys to be their best. He showed that tonight, not only scoring the points and making the big free throws at the end, he is always trying to encourage his teammates to be better and work hard. Tonight, it showed.”

The win improves Winnebago’s record to 13-8 on the season, while Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is 16-5. The Bears next game is Thursday at Wisner-PIlger, while Winnebago played Tuesday after the Journal’s deadline, at Wakefield.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0