Wyatt Gulker's big day powers Western Christian to state semifinals

Another day, another big performance from Wyatt Gulker and Ty Van Essen.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Western Christian boys basketball team pushed its way past Camanche in the Class 2A boys state tournament quarterfinal, as its top two scorers both put up big numbers in the scoring column.
Gulker scored a team-high 26 points for the Wolfpack, while Van Essen had 18 in Western Christian’s 71-55 victory at Wells Fargo Arena.
“I’m very pleased, obviously, to get a win in the first round,” Western Christian head coach Derek Keizer said. “You just don’t know what to expect, we’re all kind of new to this. We’re just excited to play well, and move on to the semifinals. It’s a really good opportunity for us.”
While the Wolfpack program has been to the state tournament many times before, it is a new experience for this particular group of players. Western Christian’s last state tournament appearance came in 2017, when the team clinched its ninth state title.
Some of the players have parents or other family members who have been a part of a Western Christian state tournament team in the past, so it means a lot for them to add to the school record books.
“It’s a really good honor,” Gulker said. “It’s a big responsibility, and we obviously have something to prove. We got to state, so now we’ve got to prove why we’re there.”
The Wolfpack took control of the game early, with 18 points in the first quarter and 26 in the second, to get out to a 44-28 halftime lead.
In the second half, Camanche matched Western Christian with 27 points, but could not dig its way out of the early hole, despite 17 points from Jordan Lawrence, and 12 points apiece from Zach Erwin and Zayne Feller.
“We kind of expected them to just emphasize getting it in the paint,” Keizer said. “They’ve got some really big guys with strong, athletic bodies. We knew they were really going to go at it inside to go and get at our ‘big guys.’ They tried that, they packed the paint quite a bit, and we did a nice job at taking away their high-low execution stuff.”
For Western Christian, Gulker and Van Essen combined to go 15-for-23 from the field, with five of the team’s six 3-pointers between them. Brayden Van Meeteren scored 12 points for the Wolfpack, and pulled in a team-high eight rebounds.
Gulker’s 296 points coming into Tuesday’s game ranked second on the team behind Van Esssen’s total of 390. Against Camanche though, it was Gulker who stole the show. In addition to his scoring total, Gulker had a team-high five steals.
“They feed well off of their teammates,” Keizer said of Gulker and Van Essen. “Both of those guys don’t need the ball in their hands to score. By that I mean they’re not trying to create off the dribble by themselves, they’re just letting the game come to them. I think that has been a strength of our team.”
Western Christian shot 52.1 percent as a team, while Camanche shot 42.9 percent and converted just four of its 20 attempted threes.
The Wolfpack advances to Thursday’s Class 2A state semifinals with the victory, while Camanche ends its season at 18-7 overall.
Western Christian will play at noon against Des Moines Christian for a spot in Friday’s Class 2A state championship. It will be the 18th time in program history that the team will play in the state semifinals round.
The Wolfpack don’t know a whole lot about Des Moines Christian yet, which adds another dimension to an already challenging state tournament. But that doesn’t scare Gulker.
Trusting the process and following the plan has gotten them this far. Maybe it will get them one step further.
“I know a couple guys from Des Moines Christian, and they are really solid players,” Gulker said. “We’ve just got to stick to the coaches’ game-plan, and just trust that.”