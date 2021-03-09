Wyatt Gulker's big day powers Western Christian to state semifinals

The Wolfpack took control of the game early, with 18 points in the first quarter and 26 in the second, to get out to a 44-28 halftime lead.

In the second half, Camanche matched Western Christian with 27 points, but could not dig its way out of the early hole, despite 17 points from Jordan Lawrence, and 12 points apiece from Zach Erwin and Zayne Feller.

“We kind of expected them to just emphasize getting it in the paint,” Keizer said. “They’ve got some really big guys with strong, athletic bodies. We knew they were really going to go at it inside to go and get at our ‘big guys.’ They tried that, they packed the paint quite a bit, and we did a nice job at taking away their high-low execution stuff.”

For Western Christian, Gulker and Van Essen combined to go 15-for-23 from the field, with five of the team’s six 3-pointers between them. Brayden Van Meeteren scored 12 points for the Wolfpack, and pulled in a team-high eight rebounds.

+2 IOWA BOYS STATE BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Remsen St. Mary's return for fifth year in a row SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team knew it had to iron some things out after losing to Le Mars for the…

Gulker’s 296 points coming into Tuesday’s game ranked second on the team behind Van Esssen’s total of 390. Against Camanche though, it was Gulker who stole the show. In addition to his scoring total, Gulker had a team-high five steals.