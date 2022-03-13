ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Rock Valley boys basketball rallies Wade Vander Maten in time of need

DES MOINES — Back in December, the Rock Valley High School boys basketball team wasn’t thinking about chasing a state championship.

The Rockets weren’t thinking about basketball at all. They just wanted their coach back.

Rock Valley coach Wade Vander Maten’s season has been a roller-coaster of ups-and-downs, with the highest high coming Friday winning the Class 2A state championship.

“It’s just really special to even be here,” Vander Maten said. “They had a good balance of being thankful and being competitive as all get out. It’s a bittersweet feeling, because yes, we reached our ultimate goal, but it’s all done now.”

The Rockets rallied around Vander Maten at his lowest low.

Vander Maten was hospitalized in the middle of the season because of a blood infection.

Vander Maten first had some pain in his side, which was the start of the infection.

That infection went to his heart and created a clot. That obviously needed to be looked at, and Vander Maten went to a nearby hospital for nine days.

The doctors found that Vander Maten’s nitro valve had a hole in it, and he’ll have surgery on that next month.

“It was very unexpected,” Vander Maten said. “It came as a wave and it came really fast. You get your priorities straightened out really fast.”

Even though the Rockets coach was in the hospital, his players still wanted to keep in touch with him.

Players like Bryson Van Grootheest were texting their coach, sending good thoughts, prayers and well-wishes.

They even went to see Vander Maten.

The Rockets’ basketball Twitter account posted a picture of the team going to go visit, and they met Van Grootheest in the hospital cafeteria.

“I’ll definitely remember the guys for winning the championship, sure, but I’ll remember them more as people for what they did for me while I was in the hospital,” Vander Maten said. “You spend a lot of time with these kids. We’re with them every day for months and months and in the summer. I love those boys. Winning a championship just prolongs the time I get with them.”

Vander Maten wanted to make sure the Rockets assistant coaches — Greg Heemstra, Nathan Schafer, Chris Huyser and Kendrick Van Kekerix — got some credit for coaching the team while Vander Maten was in the hospital around Christmas time.

“This year, it had to be a different role, and we help each other out as a group,” Vander Maten said.

Vander Maten returned to the bench when the Mustangs returned from holiday break against Sheldon, and he remembered saying a thankful prayer before the game against the Orabs.

The roller-coaster ride ended Friday with a win over Central Lyon, and it ended with another thankful prayer from Vander Maten.

