Zoom: Holstein Ridge View leaves Moville Woodbury Central in its wake 83-30

Holstein Ridge View showed it had the juice to douse Moville Woodbury Central in a points barrage during an 83-30 win on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Moville Woodbury Central and Holstein Ridge View faced off on February 4, 2022 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against Kingsley-Pierson and Holstein Ridge View took on Sloan Westwood on January 6 at Sloan Westwood High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.