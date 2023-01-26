Zoom: Kingsley-Pierson leaves Lawton-Bronson in its wake 62-35

Kingsley-Pierson left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Lawton-Bronson from start to finish for a 62-35 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Kingsley-Pierson and Lawton-Bronson played in a 45-28 game on January 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Correctionville River Valley and Lawton-Bronson took on Correctionville River Valley on January 20 at Lawton-Bronson High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.