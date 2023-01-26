 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Zoom: Kingsley-Pierson leaves Lawton-Bronson in its wake 62-35

  • 0

Kingsley-Pierson left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Lawton-Bronson from start to finish for a 62-35 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Kingsley-Pierson and Lawton-Bronson played in a 45-28 game on January 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Correctionville River Valley and Lawton-Bronson took on Correctionville River Valley on January 20 at Lawton-Bronson High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wakefield vs Laurel-Concord-Coleridge girls basketball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News