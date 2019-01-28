NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. | Paul Bruns supplied 19 points, six rebounds and three steals Monday night while leading Dakota Valley’s boys basketball team to a 66-46 Dakota XII Conference win over Tri-Valley.
Charlie Cox added 12 points and six rebounds for Dakota Valley (9-3), which shot 52.9 percent on its home court. Coach Jason Kleis’ squad then extended the lead to 47-20 at halftime and 61-33 heading into the game’s last eight minutes.
Like Bruns, Chase Montagne (11 points) made three three-point baskets. Montagne and Bruns combined for 6 of 11 shooting from beyond the arc.
Nate Rice contributed 10 points and three steals. Zion Robinson dished five assists.
Will Kulzer led Tri-Valley with 18 points.
Dakota Valley will play at Elk Point-Jefferson Friday night as Dakota XII Conference play continues.