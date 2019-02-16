MADISON, S.D. | Paul Bruns scored a season-high 42 points for Dakota Valley’s boys basketball team, but it wasn’t enough as Madison posted an 83-81 overtime victory during Dakota XII Conference action.
Bruns converted 5 of 11 three-point baskets for the Panthers and overall, shot 16 of 27 from the field. He also made each of his five free throw tries while also providing five rebounds and three steals.
Chayce Montagne and Ryan Hughes each added 12 points for Coach Jason Kleis’ squad. Nathan Rice contributed eight rebounds and seven assists.
Charlie Cox was held to nine points for the Panthers, also provided six rebounds, three assists and two steals.