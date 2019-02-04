NORTH SIOUX CITY | Paul Bruns experienced the most unique of double-doubles Monday night.
Bruns provided 30 points and 10 steals while carrying Dakota Valley’s boys basketball team to a 72-63 win over Spirit Lake to make up a contest postponed because of adverse winter weather conditions Jan. 22.
Bruns converted four of eight three-point field goal attempts for Coach Jason Kleis’ Panthers. The sophomore also turned in six rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot.
Dakota Valley rolled to a 19-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. The home team extended their lead to 37-22 at halftime, though Spirit Lake pulled within 46-36 when the third quarter closed.
Charlie Cox supplied 16 points, four steals and one blocked shot for Dakota Valley (11-4), which shot 51.9 percent. Nathan Rice contributed 12 points and five assists. Chayce Montagne threw six assists.
Ben Newman made five three-pointers in an 18-point performance for Spirit Lake (8-10). Creighton Moricsh and Brent Scott added 17 and 15 points, respectively.
Dakota Valley will play at Vermillion Tuesday night.