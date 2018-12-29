WAVERLY, Neb. – Lincoln Christian downed the South Sioux City boys basketball team 70-64 in the championship game of the Waverly Holiday Tournament here Saturday.
The Cardinals, who clipped host Waverly 56-55 in the opening round here Friday, used a late surge to take a 49-47 lead on Lincoln Christian after three quarters. South Sioux was still in front 54-51 until Lincoln Christian’s Justin Bubek hit a 3-point shot and was fouled, converting a four-point play with three-and-a-half minutes remaining to give his team the lead for good.
Elijah Strom scored 18 points, Kaden Sailors 17 and Kevin Candia 14 for South Sioux City, now 5-3 on the season.
“Our guys played really well on Friday and held our composure against Waverly in a real tough environment,” South Sioux City Coach Terry Comstock said. “The teams we played this weekend were real good, their records just didn’t reflect it. We just made a couple mistakes we didn’t need to make.”
Bubek finished with a game-high 24 points for Lincoln Christian, now 4-5. However, the five teams it has lost to have combined to lose only three games this season.
South Sioux City plays two-time defending Nebraska Class C2 state champion Ponca in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic at 7:15 p.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center.