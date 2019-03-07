If You Go

WHAT: Class 2A boys state basketball finals

WHO: Boyden-Hull (24-2) vs. North Linn (25-0)

WHEN/WHERE: 4:10 p.m., Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

NOTES: This is the eighth state championship appearance for Boyden-Hull, which won Class 1A state titles in 2003, 2012 and 2013, all led by current head coach Bill Francis. North Linn, last year’s 1A state runner-up, has a senior class led by Jake Hilmer (26.1 ppg) who holds a 101-4 record.