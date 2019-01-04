SIOUX CITY | Alexis Arens and Lacey Sprakel scored 12 points apiece Friday night as Crofton’s girls basketball team rallied for a 53-47 victory over South Sioux City at the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic.
Sprakel also grabbed 14 rebounds for Crofton (10-2), which outscored the Cardinals 16-8 in the fourth quarter. Danielle Steffen’s three-point basket with 6:23 left gave the Warriors a 42-41 lead and from there, Coach Aaron Losing’s squad never trailed.
En route to its fifth straight victory and first win over a Class B squad this season, Crofton limited the Cardinals to only one field goal in the game’s final eight minutes. Coach Molly Hornbeck’s squad pulled within 44-42 as Jalen Galvin hit one of two free throws with 3:26 left in the game, but the combination of freshman Alexis Folkers’ three-point basket and Sprakel’s two free throws extended the advantage to 49-42 with 2:45 left.
Kailey Einrem provided four assists and three steals for the Warriors.
McKenna Sims supplied 30 points and six rebounds for South Sioux City. Marybeth Rasmussen supplied six steals, five rebounds and three blocked shots.