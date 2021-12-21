Dakota Valley boys basketball relies on defense to make a deep run in 2022

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Over the past couple years, the Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team knew its offense was good enough to carry it through.

Now that the Panthers have more balance — and more size this season — they can rely on their defense a little bit more.

That was prevalent on Monday night at home against Tea Area in a 72-61 Panthers win.

The Panthers have more size, and the two players who have grown the most are sophomore Jaxson Wingert and senior Randy Rosenquist.

Wingert is now a 6-foot-6 forward/center who brings length down low, while Rosenquist added three inches to get to an even six feet.

“Our defense is where we want it to be,” Dakota Valley coach Jason Kleis said. “We think we’re better defensively than a year ago. We lost a couple studs, but I think our length, athleticism and maturity is what makes a difference. We have age and length.”

Wingert hit the weight room this summer, and built a bigger frame to be the big man the Panthers need to get some of the pressure off Isaac Bruns, who led the Panthers with a 30-point game.

Wingert needed to get more athletic in the offseason. Kleis said he had a good basketball IQ and a good motor, he just needed to build his base.

During the first half on Tuesday, the Panthers allowed 19 points and then 42 during the second half.

In that first half, the Titans were forced outside of the paint, and didn’t see shots go in.

That changed to open the second half.

The Titans went on an 8-0 run to start the third quarter, and Kleis was forced to call a timeout.

“When we had our energy, we were great,” Kleis said.

Getting a good test

Much like the Dakota Valley girls needed a test right before the holiday break, the boys squad needed to be challenged, and the Titans have given the Panthers their fair share over the years.

The Panthers go into the moratorium playing just four games — including Tuesday night’s contest against Hartington Cedar Catholic — so getting to see the Titans this early in the season is welcomed, said Kleis.

“You don’t know how your guys are going to react when they go on runs like Tea did tonight,” Kleis said. “We had guys step up and that’s what you’re looking for. We have a lot to clean up. We have to move the ball and execute better. We’ll get there.”

Playing a team like the Titans gave the Panthers a good barometer of where the team is on both ends of the floor.

One of the big eye-openers Kleis saw in the win is that DV needs to be more cohesive offensively.

“We don’t find the open guy in the corner, and that’s a coaching thing,” Kleis said. “That’s something we need to be better at and we will. We’re making the opponent work when we have the ball, and they’re a little tired.”

The Panthers almost shot 50 percent from the floor, going 26-for-53.

Bruns took 22 of those shots, and the 6-4 Panthers junior made 10 of them. Bruns made three 3-pointers and was 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.

“We started off pretty good,” Bruns said. “We have been looking forward to this one. We have a lot of guys who can score. It’s a good team right now.”

Rosenquist had 18 points while WIngert scored 16. Combined, the two Panthers were 13-for-24 and 3 for 8 from the free-throw line.

