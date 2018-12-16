NORTH SIOUX CITY | Charlie Cox paced a balanced offense with 19 points as Dakota Valley’s boys basketball team rolled to a 78-42 win over Woodbury Central Saturday night.
En route to its third consecutive victory, Coach Jason Kleis’ Panthers shot 53 percent from the field. Cox, who converted 9 of 14 field goal attempts, also grabbed nine rebounds.
Paul Bruns supplied 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot. Parker Moss made two three-point baskets during a 13-point performance while Nathan Rice scored 11 points and threw eight assists.
Zion Robinson made each of his two three-point attempts while providing eight points for Dakota Valley (3-1), which stretched a 20-7 first-quarter lead to 51-23 at halftime and 68-32 after three quarters.
Cane Schmitt and Gage Heissel each tallied eight points for Woodbury Central (0-10).
Both teams will play Tuesday night. Dakota Valley will host Sergeant Bluff-Luton while Woodbury Central will play at West Monona.