NORTH SIOUX CITY | Noah Freidel scored 25 points and Justin Hohn added 24 Saturday night while leading Tea Area’s boys basketball team to an 83-73 Dakota XII Conference win over Dakota Valley.
Freidel, who will continue his basketball career at Wright State, also supplied eight rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and two steals for Tea Area. Hohn, who will play at Cal-Irvine, also supplied eight rebounds, eight assists and six steals.
Dakota Valley (0-1) rallied from a 23-16 first-quarter deficit to take a 38-36 halftime lead. Tea Area then outscored Coach Jason Kleis’ squad 24-12 in the third quarter to regain the lead for keeps.
Paul Bruns provided 31 points and 15 rebounds for Dakota Valley, which shot just 30.4 percent in the second half. Charlie Cox added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Nathan Rice finished with 15 points for Dakota Valley, which will host Beresford Tuesday night.