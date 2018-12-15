CANTON, S.D. -- Paul Bruns scored 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds Friday night while leading Dakota Valley’s boys basketball team to a 92-22 Dakota XII Conference rout over Canton.
Dakota Valley bolted to a 29-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended its lead to 59-10 at halftime. The Panthers shot 53 percent from the field, which included 16 of 33 three-point shooting.
Bruns converted four of six three-point attempts. Nathan Rice’s 14 points included four of six three-point shooting.
Charlie Cox supplied nine points, eight rebounds, four steals and four assists. Zion Roberts dished six assists.
Danny Beatty led Canton with five points.