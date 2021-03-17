Dakota Valley sees value in defense following losses to Vermillion, Sioux Falls Christian

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Throughout the entire season, the Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team held onto a hope that lasted over a year.

The Panthers were slated to compete in the 2020 South Dakota High School Activities Association boys tournament, and there was a chance that the tournament would be held even through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, the Panthers didn’t get that chance last year, and they had hoped they would play well enough to make it to the 2021 edition.

Sure enough, Dakota Valley did just that.

The Panthers qualified and received the No. 2 seed in the Class A tournament, which will be held in Sioux Falls starting on Thursday.

Dakota Valley will play Winner in the “2” vs. “5” matchup at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

“We're all at the same time relieved a little bit to have made it, because when you go through something like last year and then dragging on the way South Dakota has played out where we thought we might play and that didn't, and then it just would have been a shame for the seniors if we wouldn't have made it,” Panthers coach Jason Kleis said. “So you feel that extra pressure as coaches, at least, to get this team there. And now that it's here, the guys are dialed in.”