Dakota Valley sees value in defense following losses to Vermillion, Sioux Falls Christian

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Throughout the entire season, the Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team held onto a hope that lasted over a year.
The Panthers were slated to compete in the 2020 South Dakota High School Activities Association boys tournament, and there was a chance that the tournament would be held even through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of course, the Panthers didn’t get that chance last year, and they had hoped they would play well enough to make it to the 2021 edition.
Sure enough, Dakota Valley did just that.
The Panthers qualified and received the No. 2 seed in the Class A tournament, which will be held in Sioux Falls starting on Thursday.
Dakota Valley will play Winner in the “2” vs. “5” matchup at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
“We're all at the same time relieved a little bit to have made it, because when you go through something like last year and then dragging on the way South Dakota has played out where we thought we might play and that didn't, and then it just would have been a shame for the seniors if we wouldn't have made it,” Panthers coach Jason Kleis said. “So you feel that extra pressure as coaches, at least, to get this team there. And now that it's here, the guys are dialed in.”
The Panthers’ two losses are to Vermillion, ranked No. 1 in the bracket, and to Sioux Falls Christian, which are seeded fourth.
Kleis pointed to defense which was the fallacy to the Panthers’ losses.
The Panthers didn’t do the little things correctly, like failing to close out on players or allowing the opponent to grab offensive rebounds.
Perhaps those two losses helped the Panthers realize what they needed to work on. Before the loss against the Chargers, they started out with a 10-0 record, and some may not have realized that they had weaknesses.
“I think when you win a bunch of games in a row, it's hard to really dial in on defense and understand and maybe realize how critical playing good, tough, in-your-face, physical defense is, and we didn't,” Kleis said. “Mid-season, we were a little fat and happy, I feel, and we watched the film on it, and that bore out when we watched those films and a few others, even after that.
“All that stuff is a mindset, and a discipline, and a focus. And I think our guys have just dialed in on the importance of that,” Kleis added. “And again, you maybe don't learn those things until you go through some bumps, and you can, as a coach, pound on them all day.”
During the Panthers’ last seven wins, they’ve held opponents to fewer than 60 points.
Offensively, the Panthers have been led by senior Paul Bruns with 27.9 points per game and his younger brother, Issac, with 22.8 ppg.
Like last year, Paul Bruns has two games where he has scored more than 40 points.
The season-high for the University of North Dakota men’s basketball recruit was 44 points, and that came in the loss to the Chargers.
The other instance came in the Jan. 12 win over West Central where Paul Bruns scored 40.
Bruns is one of three seniors. The other two are Chayce Montagne and Alex Zephier.
Montagne was chasing the school’s all-time assists record, and he got it earlier this season.
Zephier, however, is the “unsung hero,” according to Kleis.
Zephier has averaged 7.9 ppg, and he has had a couple key moments during his senior season.
The big one, in Kleis’ mind, came in the Panthers’ win over Dakota Valley.
Zephier scored 13 points in the first half during that win over the Black Raiders, and Zephier just did his business quietly.
“He just sensed that was the time we needed him, and he's fully capable of that,” Kleis said. “He's just a huge value to a team when you have a kid that has that mindset and ability, and he's got them both. He's a good passer, good rebounder, he does all the little things, boxes out, moves the ball, and he's just tough. He's no-nonsense and tough. And as a coach, you just love that about him and very coachable kid, and he can't get enough credit, because he's awesome.”
The Tanagers are seeded No. 1 in Class A, and have some impressive wins on their resume.
The Tanagers have beaten Sioux Falls Christian and Dakota Valley. They'll play Dell Rapids, who they've already beaten, in the state quarterfinals.
Vermillion's undefeated regular season is the second in school history. The first instance happened in 1977.