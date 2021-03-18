Dell Rapids upsets No. 1 Vermillion in SDHSAA Class A quarterfinals

SIOUX FALLS — Landon Reusink made just one field goal on Thursday in a Class A state quarterfinal game between Dell Rapids and Dakota Valley.

His final field goal allowed the Quarriers to pull off the upset.

Reusink hit a 3-pointer in front of the Dell Rapids bench, and that gave the Quarriers a 53-52 win over No. 1-seeded Vermillion at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the Class A quarterfinals.

The made 3-pointer stunned the Tanagers.

The Tanagers scored just before that play, as Jakob Dobney stole the ball away from the Quarriers’ backcourt with 11.1 seconds left.

Dell Rapids was trying to inbound the pass to Connor Rentz. Dobney, however, read the play perfectly and stole the ball.

He then beat everyone else down to the other end of the floor and made the fastbreak layup.

Dell Rapids then had about 5 seconds to get a shot off, down two points.

Quarriers guard Colin Rentz found Reusink on the wing with less than 2 seconds left, and Reusink’s ball was in the air when the buzzer sounded.