SIOUX CITY | Sam DeMoss went 10 of 14 from the field and scored 25 points to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton to a 69-62 win over North in a Missouri River Conference boys basketball game at North High Friday.
Jake Layman and Daniel Wright also chipped in with 10 points apiece for Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-1), which trailed 33-30 at the intermission. Wright also had six rebounds and Connor Groves five caroms for the Warriors.
North was paced by Trent Frerichs who scored a game-high 26 points and led all rebounders with seven. Tyrell Blakey also added 14 points for the Stars, also 1-1.