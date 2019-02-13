SIOUX CITY – Nyamer Diew scored 30 points and pulled down seven rebounds, leading East to a 69-35 win over North in an Iowa Class 5A girls regional basketball opening-round game Wednesday at East High.
Diew was the only player in double figures for East, which will take a 14-8 record into a semifinal contest Saturday at Ankeny Centennial.
Easr began pulling away midway through the second quarter after leading 15-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Black Raiders went on an 11-4 run the last four minutes of the half to forge a 33-16 halftime lead and increased it to 46-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Hailee Enoch tallied 19 points for North, which ended its season with an 0-21 mark.