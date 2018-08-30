SIOUX CITY -- Alex Spielman recently moved the Eagles United Basketball Skills Academy from Spencer to Sioux City with the hope of helping young athletes learn and enjoy the game of basketball.
Eagles United is an accredited USA Yough Development basketball academy for boys and girls program teams in fourth through ninth grade.
The academy does put together AAU basketball teams but only during certain times of the year. Much of the year is focused on skill development.
"We put together AAU travel teams but we don't do that during the winter," Spielman said. "We just focus on the skill development.
"I believe all of the kids should be playing with their school teams during the winter and parents getting involved with that."
The skills work, which welcomes players from third through eighth grade, will run from Sept. 10 until Nov. 29 followed by two months off for the holidays. Youth tryouts will take place in mid-February with high school tryouts coming in March. Skills work will take place from April through June during weekdays with team practices on Sundays.
Spielman is in his fourth year leading the academy originally based out of Spencer before moving to Sioux City and setting up in the CYO building near Heelan High School. Eagles United made some renovations and signed a 10-year lease to use the building.
Spielman said the first two years he worked in Spencer saw an increase of almost 100 players in the program and he is hoping to see something similar as Eagles United becomes established in Sioux City.
The non-profit group does offer some scholarships to help with the cost of the program.
For more information, go to http://www.eagles-united.com/ or email alex.spielman@eagles-united.org.