SIOUX CITY | Friday night’s Missouri River Activities Conference boys basketball game at North High was much closer than the final score indicated.
Seventh-ranked (Class 4A) East began to pull away late in the third quarter, an 8-0 run snapping a 50-50 tie. That deadlock, by the way, was the last of three in a contest that for a long time, turned this game into a classic, much different than the Black Raiders’ 94-71 home court victory last month.
“I credit North for playing hard and playing good at home,” said East Coach Ras Vanderloo, whose team hiked their season record to 17-7 following a hard-earned 88-75 victory.
Jaleque Dunson buried seven three-point baskets – one off the school record – while scoring a game-high 33 points. Four of those threes came in the first half, including one with three seconds remaining until halftime.
North, which rallied from a 19-6 first-quarter deficit, utilized box-on-one defense on Aidan Vanderloo, yet the nephew of the head coach still provided 22 points. Javonte Keck contributed 19 points and nine rebounds while reserve Jack Peterson contributed 10 points and four rebounds.
“One advantage teams have when they go box-on-one against Aidan, obviously, we have some other scorers,” said Vanderloo. “We have Jaleque, Keck, Sayvion and Jack, all those guys can score. To say a box on one with us, it’s not ineffective. If it is, Aidan still had 22. You have to guard all of our guys because a lot of them can score.”
Vanderloo had popped in 33 points in last month’s win over North, which included 4 of 7 shooting from three-point range. The only three Vanderloo made in East’s ninth straight victory in the series against North came with 4:52 left in the opening quarter.
“We’ve been tinkering with some strategies,” said North Coach Shawn Miller, whose squad also had four double-digit scorers, topped by Trent Frerichs, who tallied 21 points before fouling out about a minute and a half into the fourth quarter.
“We needed to make things difficult. Obviously, Jaleque stepped up and made seven threes, which is a huge accomplishment. We know he’s a good player. I’m trying to win with every guy who gets touches. The hard thing is to play the game in foul trouble.”
Nicholas Opsahl, playing in only his ninth game of the season, scored 19 points for the Stars. Nathan Reed added 14 points while Tyrell Blakey finished with 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
North tied the game twice in the second quarter on Frerichs’ offensive rebound basket and also on a three-point basket from Hunter Walker, good for a 33-33 tie. Blakey’s offensive rebound basket gave the Stars a 35-34 lead, but Dunson buried two threes in an 8-4 run in the final minute before halftime to give East a 42-38 lead.
Peterson’s basket two minutes and five second into the third quarter produced a 50-42 lead for the Black Raiders, but Reed scored four points in an 8-0 run, including a layup to knot the score at 50. Keck snapped the deadlock with two straight baskets and Peterson followed with a basket for a 56-50 lead.
Walker was charged with a foul on the play, which also resulted in a technical foul charged to Miller.
Peterson and Vanderloo combined for 2 of 3 free throw shooting and Dunson buried a three on the series after the technical foul for a 61-50 advantage.
“It a five-point game when we got a foul, then we were banged with a ‘T’,” said Miller. “Then they hit a three and it goes to a six-point possession which really changed the game from five to 11. We cut it back to single digits. It was big when Trent fouled out, our leading scorer and leading rebounder on the season. The kids competed hard. We just ran out of time and out of bodies.”
Aiden Ballard scored 23 points while leading East’s junior varsity to a 75-37 victory. Aden Gomez added 20 points while Daniel Callahan finished with 10 points for a squad that improved their season record to 16-2.
North received nine points from Gavin Hauge while Evan Helvig added seven.
North will continue its home stand Monday and Tuesday with games against South Sioux City and Le Mars, respectively. East is idle until Tuesday when it plays at Storm Lake.