OMAHA | Second-ranked (Class B) South Sioux City stormed out of the gate with a 29-11 advantage en route to Monday night’s 77-43 River Cities Conference girls basketball win over Omaha Duchesne.
Sophomore Kyra Fischer scored a career-high 24 points for Coach Molly Hornbeck’s Cardinals. Fischer, who converted nine of 12 field goal attempts, also provided six rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.
Marybeth Rasmussen totaled 15 points, five assists, four steals and a blocked shot for South Sioux City, which shot 51 percent from the field. Mckenna Sims nearly double-doubled, contributing 11 points, nine rebounds, six steals, four rebounds and a blocked shot.
South Sioux City will host Omaha Roncalli Saturday.