SERGEANT BLUFF | Deric Fitzgerald’s game-high 22 points carried the eighth-ranked (Class 3A) Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball team to a 54-51 non-conference win over Lewis Central Monday night.
Fitzgerald was a sharp 6 of 7 from three-point range in the Warriors’ third straight victory. The last of his four second-quarter threes came at the halftime, a contested shot that produced a 29-21 lead.
Conner Groves and Sam DeMoss each added 13 points for Coach Adam Vander Schaaf’s squad. Groves hit four consecutive free throws in the game’s final 30 seconds to clinch the victory.
Daniel Wright claimed six rebounds for Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-3), which has won seven of its last eight games.
Dane Norville led Lewis Central (9-6), a team receiving votes in the Associated Press’ Class 4A poll, with 13 points. Seth Wineland and Nolan McKenzie tallied 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton will play at Bishop Heelan Tuesday night.