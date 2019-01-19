LAWTON, Iowa | Max Fluent scored 23 points Saturday night while leading Lawton-Bronson to a 60-49 Western Valley Conference win over River Valley.
Fluent’s game-high total included four three-point field goals. The 5-foot-10 senior made two of those treys in the first quarter as Lawton-Bronson (10-5) opened with a 14-5 lead.
Ben Thelander supplied 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles.
Garrett Trapp paced River Valley (6-6) with 17 points.
HINTON 61, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 51: Tate Kounkel led a trio of double-digit scorers with 14 points as Hinton clipped Siouxland Christian in non-conference action at Sioux City.
Tate Linton added 13 points for Hinton (6-10) while Caleb Holmes tallied 12.
Jonah DeRoos scored a game-high 20 points for Siouxland Christian (5-12). Christian Heilbuth added 18.