NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Dakota Valley outscored Beresford 20-5 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 57-52 win in a Dakota XII Conference girls basketball game Tuesday evening.
Rachel Wente had a game-high 18 points while Tegan Hennies and Rachel Rosenquist chipped in 12 points apiece for the Panthers, who trailed 26-20 at the half and 45-37 after three quarters. Rylee Rosenquist had seven rebounds to pace DV on the boards.
Alana Berglund had 14 points and Jessica Niles 13 to lead the Watchdogs. Both teams are now 1-1.