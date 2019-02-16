SOUTH SIOUX CITY - No. 8 Elkhorn South came into the South Sioux Minidome and shocked the No. 4 ranked South Sioux Cardinals 52-50 in a Class B District girls basketball final Saturday evening.
The loss not only denies the Cards a district title, it also will keep SSC from a return state tournament berth as Elkhorn South, which earned a district final berth despite losing to Elkhorn 49-45 in three overtimes in its subdistrict final.
The Storm, which plays a schedule made up primarily of Class A teams, was paced by 6-4 Rylee Gray, who had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Gray, a junior who has committed to play college volleyball, also blocked four shots in the win
South Sioux City entered the season as the No. 1 team in Class B after finishing runner-up in Class B last season. Mary Beth Rasmussen had 19 points while McKenna Sims had 11 points and nine assists for the Cardinals. Tiffany Tinker also had nine points and nine rebounds for SSC, which ends its season with 20-7 mark.