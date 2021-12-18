GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: South Sioux's Correa hits four 3s in win over Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Neb. — The South Sioux City High School girls basketball team outscored Winnebago 38-24 in the second half on Saturday to win 63-44 on the road.

Valerie Correa led the Cardinals with 14 points. She hit four 3-pointers to help her get to that point.

Cardinals senior Brooklyn Heineman also chipped in 10 points.

Auriah Means led Winnebago with 24 points.

Late Friday

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, East 39: The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team held the East Black Raiders to a 12-for-56 clip on Friday en route to a 56-39 win at home.

The Black Raiders scored 18 points during the first half.

Taylor Drent led the Black Raiders with 14 points.

Elkhorn 60, South Sioux 34: The Cardinals trailed 22-11 at the half.

Brooklyn Heineman led the Cardinals with 10 points while Abbi Aitken had nine points. Allie Lieber and Valerie Correa each made 3-pointers.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 65, West 43: The Lynx led 34-18 at the half on Friday.

Jordyn Reising led the Wolverines with nine points.

Megan Elam led the Lynx with 14 points.

Bishop Heelan 69, Council Bluffs Jefferson 26: The Crusaders led 16-4 after the first quarter, and had a 41-12 lead at the half.

Brooklyn Stanley scored 18 while Kenley Meis scored 10.

Dakota Valley 57, Canton 31: Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with 17 points. She hit three 3-pointers.

Grace Bass scored 11 points while also having a double-double.

Gehlen Catholic 72, HMS 41: The Jays held the Hawks to a 31-percent night.

Lauren Heying led the Jays with 16 points while Sophie Ruden had 15. Both ladies combined to make three 3s.

Alyssa Kolbeck also scored 11 while Larissa Pohlen had 14.

Lydia Harders led the Hawks with 13 points.

Newell-Fonda 64, Manson Northwest Webster 24: The Mustangs started out with a 29-5 lead, and held the Cougars to three fourth-quarter points.

Mary Walker hit seven shots, and the junior had 16 points. Mia Walker had 14 while Macy Sievers had 10.

MMCRU 44, Akron-Westfield 34: Emily Drecmkman led the Royals with 16 points, as she was 5 of 22 from the floor. SHe also made four 3s.

Taylor Harpenau had 12 points.

Makenzie Hughes led the Westerners with 12 points. The Westerners were 13-for-37 from the floor.

Remsen St. Mary’s 64, Hinton 60: The Hawks led 39-27 at the half.

Natalee Junck led the Hawks with 13 points while Bella Badar scored 10.

Claire Schroeder led the Hawks with 18 points while Carmindee Ricke scored 12.

Cherokee 62, Western Christian 47: The Braves outscored the Wolfpack 16-9 at the half.

Stella Winterfeld led the Wolfpack with 17 points, as she made six shots and five free throws.

