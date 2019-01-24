SIOUX CITY - Sergeant Bluff-Luton threw the Missouri River Conference girls basketball race into what should an exciting home stretch after knocking off league-leading East 51-48 in a game played at the East High gym Thursday.
The Warriors got 14 points from Kenzie Foley while Abby Wisecup added 13 and freshman Maddie Hinkel had 10. Foley unofficially had 23 rebounds, which would be a single-game school record for SB-L.
Kennedy McCloy had a game-high 19 points to pace the Black Raiders, who led 20-16 at the half. Katlynn Tucker also had 13 points and Nyamer Diew 10 for East.
The Black Raiders dropped to 6-3 in MRAC play, a 1/2 game ahead of Bishop Heelan and Abraham Lincoln who are 5-3 in league games. The West is a game back at 5-4 while Thursday's win propels SB-L to 5-5 in the MRAC and 10-7 overall. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson is also 4-4 in conference play and could work its way back in the league race as it plays four of the five teams ahead of it before to season ends.
The Warrior have a non-conference game at once-beaten Cherokee Monday.