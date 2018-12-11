SIOUX CITY --Bishop Heelan rushed out to a 19-7 lead after one quarter and went on to upend Carroll Kuemper 62-49 in a non-conference girls basketball game played in Sioux City Monday.
Ella Skinner did much of the scoring damage for Heelan, hitting for a game-high 26 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the floor. Nicole Jacobson also had a double-double for the Crusaders, scoring 14 points to go with a game-high 13 rebounds. Sydney Pratt also scored 10 points for the winners, who advanced to 4-0. Kuemper dropped to 2-4.