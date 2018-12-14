COUNCIL BLUFFS - Thomas Jefferson outscored Bishop Heelan 19-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 61-44 win in a Missouri River Conference girls basketball game Friday evening.
Allisa Schubert had 15 points and Layton Willie 13 for the Yellow Jackets, who led 42-39 after three quarters. Allison Schubert also scored a dozen points for Tee Jay, 4-2 overall and 2-2 in the MRAC.
Ella Skinner had a game-high 22 points for the Crusaders, who lost for the first time after winning their first four of the season. Katelyn Stanley also scored nine points for Heelan, which plays at East Saturday.