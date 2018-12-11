SIOUX CITY – Hope Wagner recorded her first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Sioux City West girls basketball team defeated Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 55-39 in a Missouri River Activities Conference game here Tuesday.
Bricelyn Comstock scored 14 points for West (3-2, 3-2 MRAC), Sydney Edwards had 11 and Ashleigh Fitzgerald added 10.
Allison Schubert finished with 13 points for Thomas Jefferson (3-2, 1-2).
The Wolverines led 29-13 at halftime.
The West junior varsity team won 53-24. LaKenya McCray scored 13 points, Gabby Wagner had 12 and Lily Juhnke added 11.
West plays next at Nebraska’s top-ranked (B) South Sioux City on Thursday.