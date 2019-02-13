SOUTH SIOUX CITY - A 20-6 third-quarter run was enough to break open a tight contest and No. 4 South Sioux City went on to claim the subdistrict B-5 girls basketball title 62-39 over Columbus at the Mini Dome Wednesday evening.
The Cardinals held a narrow 17-15 lead after one quarter and were up 30-26 at the half before expanding their lead to 50-32 with a a period to go. Kyra Fisher had 18 points to lead South Sioux City while McKenna Sims had 15 points and Marybeth Rasmussen added 13.
SSC coach Molly Hornbeck indicated after the game that the Cardinals (20-6) would likely host a District final game Saturday evening, with the most likely opponent being No. 7 Elkhorn South.