10 Siouxland girls high school basketball players to watch in the 2022-23 season

As girls high school basketball teams in Siouxland head into an extended holiday break, the Journal takes a brief look at 10 top area players to watch this season.

Gracie Schoonhoven, senior, Unity Christian. The Journal’s 2021-22 Siouxland Girls Basketball Player of the Year led the Knights to a 24-2 campaign and berth in the Class 3A state tournament semifinals last season. The First-Team All-State selection was the state’s top scorer with a 24.7 points per game average. Through the first five games this season, the 5-foot-11-inch guard is averaging 26.8 points, helping the Blackhawks to a 4-1 start.

Addison Klosterbuer, senior, Central Lyon. As a junior, Klosterbuer led the Lions to the Class 2A state championship game and runner-up finish, earning a spot on the All-Tournament team. A First-Team All-State selection, the 5-foot-11-inch guard averaged 14 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. This season, Klosterbuer has led the No. 2 ranked Lions to a 6-0 start while averaging 19.3 points per game.

Brooklyn Stanley, junior, Bishop Heelan. As a sophomore, Stanley led the Crusaders to the Class 4A state title game last year, and was named to the All-Tournament Team. A Second-Team All-State selection, the 5’11” guard averaged 14 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game and 1.9 assists per game. This season, she has a team-leading 14.1 points per game for the Crusaders, who are off to a 4-2 start.

Madison Brouwer, senior, Sibley-Ocheyedan. A returning Class 2A First-Team All-State selection, Brouwer averaged 19 points per game, 9.2 rebounds per game and three assists per game while leading the Generals to a 18-6 record last season. Through the first six games this season, all wins, the 6-foot combo guard has averaged 19.2 points per game.

Payton Hardy, senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Hardy averaged 16.6 points per game last year before sustaining a knee injury late in the season. She returned to play one possession in the Warriors' loss to eventual state champion Estherville-Lincoln Central in the Class 3A quarterfinals. A Second-Team All-State honoree, the 6-foot player is back on the court this season, averaging a team-high 13 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Kenna Mongan, senior, Cherokee. A returning Class 3A Third-Team All-State honoree, Mongan led the Braves to a 15-9 record last year while averaging 15 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Mongan has averaged 22 points and 5.8 assists during Cherokee’s 4-1 start this season.

Tyra Schuiteman, senior, Unity Christian. A Class 3A Third-Team All-State selection last year, Schuiteman teams with Schoonhoven to give the Knights a powerful one-two punch. The 6-foot senior, the daughter of Unity coach Jay Schuiteman, is averaging 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game this season.

Makenna Noecker, senior, Hartington Cedar Catholic. As a junior, Noecker led the Knights to the Class D1 state championship game and runner-up finish, earning a spot on the All-Tournament Team. The 5-foot-6-inch guard, a Class D1 First-Team All-State selection by the Lincoln Journal Star, averaged 18.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Sam Ehlers and Ashlyn Kingsbury, seniors, Ponca. As juniors, Ehlers and Kingsbury both earned Class 2A Second-Team All-State honors from the Journal Star as they led the Indians to a 24-2 record and berth in the state tournament. Ehlers, a 6-foot center, averaged 11.9 points and seven rebounds per game, while Kingsbury, a 6-foot shooting guard, averaged 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The seniors have continued their stellar play this season, with Ehlers averaging 15.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and Kingsbury averaging 8.3 points and 4.5 assists per game.