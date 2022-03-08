15 Northwest Iowa girls named to All-State teams; six named First Teamers

DES MOINES — Fifteen is the lucky number.

A total of 15 Siouxland high school girls basketball players were selected to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) All-State list on Tuesday morning, with two area 4A players making the cut, along with five in Class 3A, three in Class 2A, and five in Class 1A.

Six of those players were picked to the All-State First Team, with Unity Christian junior Gracie Schoonhoven and West Lyon senior Brooklyn Meyer were both picked to the Class 3A squad, while the Class 2A First Team included Sibley-Ocheyedan junior Madison Brouwer and Central Lyon junior Addison Klosterbuer.

In Class 1A, Newel-Fonda senior Macy Sievers and MMCRU senior Emily Dreckman were the lucky pair, as Sievers finished the second with 157 total assists, third most in Class 1A, while Dreckman's 454 points was the 10th most in her class.

Over in Class 4A, Brooklyn Stanley was selected to the All-State Second Team, while junior teammate Kenley Meis made the Third Team. Stanley led the Crusaders this season with 363 points and 100 steals, while Meis was close behind with 327 points, and team-best 130 rebounds.

The Class 3A Second Team consisted of junior Kenna Mongan from Cherokee, along with Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Payton Hardy, while Unity Christian junior Tyra Schuiteman was the area's lone 3A third teamer.

Central Lyon sophomore Desta Hoogendoorn was the third and final area player selected in Class 2A behind Brouwer and Klosterbuer. Hoogendoorn was chosen as a Third Team All-State player after leading the Lions with 158 rebounds, 27 blocks, and a 59.1 shooting percentage.

In 1A, two more area girls were chosen to the All-State Second Team, in MMCRU senior Ellie Hilbrands and senior Danika Demers of Storm Lake St. Mary's, while Westwood sophomore Abby Johnson was named to the Class 1A All-State Third Team.

Here is the complete All-State list. Area players are in bold.

Class 5A

FIRST TEAM

Name School Grade Hannah Stuelke Cedar Rapids Washington SR Sahara Williams Waterloo West JR Halli Poock Waterloo West JR Jada Gyamfi Johnston SR Anna Gossling Johnston SR Kelsey Joens Iowa City High JR Halle Vice Pleasant Valley JR Cleao Murray Ankeny Centennial SR

SECOND TEAM

Name School Grade Brooklin Dailey Southeast Polk JR Arianna Jackson Des Moines Roosevelt JR Meredith Rieker West Des Moines Valley SR Journey Houston Davenport North FR Jasmine Barney Iowa City Liberty JR Meena Tate Iowa City West JR Kaliyah Sain Cedar Rapids Kennedy JR Emma Gipple West Des Moines Downling SR

THIRD TEAM

Name School Grade Reagan Bartholomew Waukee Northwest SR Eviyon Richardson Iowa City High SR Lillie Petersen Bettendorf JR Jenna Pitz Ankeny JR Brooklynn Smith Waterloo West SR Tory Bennett Fort Dodge SR Amani Jenkins Des Moines North FR Aaliyah Riley Johnston SO

Class 4A

FIRST TEAM

Name School Grade Ava Hawthorne Gilbert SR Allie Meadows Central DeWitt SR Katelyn Lappe Bondurant-Farrar SR Emma Miner Dallas Center-Grimes JR Callie Levin Solon SO Madison Camden Glenwood SR Taylor Veach Central DeWitt SR Libby Fandel Cedar Rapids Xavier FR

SECOND TEAM

Name School Grade Lauren Blake Indianola SR Jenna Hopp Glenwood JR Abby Wolter Keokuk SR Jenna Twedt Benton Community JR Brooklyn Stanley Bishop Heelan SO Ivey Schmidt Grinnell SR Malarie Ross Fort Madison SR Jena Young Winterset JR

THIRD TEAM

Name School Grade Kyla Mason Cedar Rapids Xavier JR Kenley Meis Bishop Heelan JR Bryar Duwe Decorah JR Andrea Lopreato Mount Pleasant JR Ava Locklear Clear Creek-Amana SO Lauren Golinghorst North Scott JR Vanessa Bickford Dallas Center-Grimes SO Lucy Schaffer North Polk SR

Class 3A

FIRST TEAM

Name School Grade Gracie Schoonhoven Unity Christian JR Brooklyn Meyer West Lyon SR Macy Daufeldt West Liberty SR Ryley Goebel Center Point-Urbana SR Katy Reyerson West Marshall JR Haylee Stokes Estherville Lincoln Central FR Reagan Barkema Roland-Story SR Brooke Loewe Ballard SR

SECOND TEAM

Name School Grade Jaydan Nitchals Estherville Lincoln Central SR Jaden Ainley Clear Lake SR Finley Hall West Liberty JR Kenna Mongan Cherokee Washington JR Abbey Bence West Burlington JR Carlee Rochford New Hampton JR Emma Donovan Wahlert Catholic JR Payton Hardy Sergeant Bluff-Luton JR

THIRD TEAM

Name School Grade Ava Schubert Assumption Davenport JR Carley Janseen Pocahontas Area SR Shae Dillavou Forest City SR Tyra Schuiteman Unity Christian JR Meg Reitz Ballard SR Liz Dougherty Mount Vernon SR Maddie Nonnenmann Mid-Prairie SR Avery Hanson Hampton-Dumont-CAL SR

Class 2A

FIRST TEAM

Name School Grade Maddax DeVault Nodaway Valley SR Kelsey Drake Wilton SR Payton Peterssn Dike-New Hartford SO Morgan Brandt Sumner-Fredericksburg SR Kaylee Corbin Louisa-Muscatine SR Madison Brouwer Sibley-Ocheyedan JR Kennedy Kelly West Hancock SR Addison Klosterbuer Central Lyon JR

SECOND TEAM

Name School Grade Reese Johnson Denver SR Hallie Mohr Mediapolis SR Payton Beckman Panorama SR Ally Hoffman Cascade SR Kendra Kuck Underwood SR Ellary Knock Dike-New Hartford JR Riley Batta South Central Calhoun JR Delaynie Luneckas West Branch SR

THIRD TEAM

Name School Grade Lindsey Davis Nodaway Valley SO Lainy Thoren Grundy Center SR Claudia Aschenbrenner Osage JR Grace Hennessy Denver JR Mallory Leerar West Hancock SO Clara Teigland Treynor JR Desta Hoogendoorn Central Lyon SO Riley Moreland MFL-Mar-Mac SR

Class 1A

FIRST TEAM

Name School Grade Audi Crooks Bishop Garrigan JR Lauren Wilson Springville SR Molly Joyce Bishop Garrigan JR Kamryn Kurt North Linn SO Macy Sievers Newell-Fonda SR Marcy Emgarten Exira-EHK SR Emily Dreckman MMCRU SR Layla Hargis North Mahaska SR

SECOND TEAM

Name School Grade Aleah Hermanson Adubon SR Quinn Grubbs Exira-EHK JR Macy Boge North Linn SO Lauren Donlea East Buchanan SR Sara Reid Central City SR Ellie Hilbrands MMCRU SR Danika Demers Storm Lake St. Mary’s SR Elie Tuhn Baxter SR

THIRD TEAM

Name School Grade Sadie Cox Lenox FR Jenna Stephens Stanton JR Megan Harrell Burlington Notre Dame SR Morgan Nachazel Springville SR Allison Engle BCLUW SR Josie Hartman Southeast Warren SR Bradie Buffington Winfield-Mt. Union JR Abby Johnson Westwood SO

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0