15 Northwest Iowa girls named to All-State teams; six named First Teamers

DES MOINES — Fifteen is the lucky number.
A total of 15 Siouxland high school girls basketball players were selected to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) All-State list on Tuesday morning, with two area 4A players making the cut, along with five in Class 3A, three in Class 2A, and five in Class 1A.
Six of those players were picked to the All-State First Team, with Unity Christian junior Gracie Schoonhoven and West Lyon senior Brooklyn Meyer were both picked to the Class 3A squad, while the Class 2A First Team included Sibley-Ocheyedan junior Madison Brouwer and Central Lyon junior Addison Klosterbuer.
In Class 1A, Newel-Fonda senior Macy Sievers and MMCRU senior Emily Dreckman were the lucky pair, as Sievers finished the second with 157 total assists, third most in Class 1A, while Dreckman's 454 points was the 10th most in her class.
Over in Class 4A, Brooklyn Stanley was selected to the All-State Second Team, while junior teammate Kenley Meis made the Third Team. Stanley led the Crusaders this season with 363 points and 100 steals, while Meis was close behind with 327 points, and team-best 130 rebounds.
People are also reading…
The Class 3A Second Team consisted of junior Kenna Mongan from Cherokee, along with Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Payton Hardy, while Unity Christian junior Tyra Schuiteman was the area's lone 3A third teamer.
Central Lyon sophomore Desta Hoogendoorn was the third and final area player selected in Class 2A behind Brouwer and Klosterbuer. Hoogendoorn was chosen as a Third Team All-State player after leading the Lions with 158 rebounds, 27 blocks, and a 59.1 shooting percentage.
In 1A, two more area girls were chosen to the All-State Second Team, in MMCRU senior Ellie Hilbrands and senior Danika Demers of Storm Lake St. Mary's, while Westwood sophomore Abby Johnson was named to the Class 1A All-State Third Team.
Here is the complete All-State list. Area players are in bold.
Class 5A
FIRST TEAM
Name
School
Grade
Hannah Stuelke
Cedar Rapids Washington
SR
Sahara Williams
Waterloo West
JR
Halli Poock
Waterloo West
JR
Jada Gyamfi
Johnston
SR
Anna Gossling
Johnston
SR
Kelsey Joens
Iowa City High
JR
Halle Vice
Pleasant Valley
JR
Cleao Murray
Ankeny Centennial
SR
SECOND TEAM
Name
School
Grade
Brooklin Dailey
Southeast Polk
JR
Arianna Jackson
Des Moines Roosevelt
JR
Meredith Rieker
West Des Moines Valley
SR
Journey Houston
Davenport North
FR
Jasmine Barney
Iowa City Liberty
JR
Meena Tate
Iowa City West
JR
Kaliyah Sain
Cedar Rapids Kennedy
JR
Emma Gipple
West Des Moines Downling
SR
THIRD TEAM
Name
School
Grade
Reagan Bartholomew
Waukee Northwest
SR
Eviyon Richardson
Iowa City High
SR
Lillie Petersen
Bettendorf
JR
Jenna Pitz
Ankeny
JR
Brooklynn Smith
Waterloo West
SR
Tory Bennett
Fort Dodge
SR
Amani Jenkins
Des Moines North
FR
Aaliyah Riley
Johnston
SO
Class 4A
FIRST TEAM
Name
School
Grade
Ava Hawthorne
Gilbert
SR
Allie Meadows
Central DeWitt
SR
Katelyn Lappe
Bondurant-Farrar
SR
Emma Miner
Dallas Center-Grimes
JR
Callie Levin
Solon
SO
Madison Camden
Glenwood
SR
Taylor Veach
Central DeWitt
SR
Libby Fandel
Cedar Rapids Xavier
FR
SECOND TEAM
Name
School
Grade
Lauren Blake
Indianola
SR
Jenna Hopp
Glenwood
JR
Abby Wolter
Keokuk
SR
Jenna Twedt
Benton Community
JR
Brooklyn Stanley
Bishop Heelan
SO
Ivey Schmidt
Grinnell
SR
Malarie Ross
Fort Madison
SR
Jena Young
Winterset
JR
THIRD TEAM
Name
School
Grade
Kyla Mason
Cedar Rapids Xavier
JR
Kenley Meis
Bishop Heelan
JR
Bryar Duwe
Decorah
JR
Andrea Lopreato
Mount Pleasant
JR
Ava Locklear
Clear Creek-Amana
SO
Lauren Golinghorst
North Scott
JR
Vanessa Bickford
Dallas Center-Grimes
SO
Lucy Schaffer
North Polk
SR
Class 3A
FIRST TEAM
Name
School
Grade
Gracie Schoonhoven
Unity Christian
JR
Brooklyn Meyer
West Lyon
SR
Macy Daufeldt
West Liberty
SR
Ryley Goebel
Center Point-Urbana
SR
Katy Reyerson
West Marshall
JR
Haylee Stokes
Estherville Lincoln Central
FR
Reagan Barkema
Roland-Story
SR
Brooke Loewe
Ballard
SR
SECOND TEAM
Name
School
Grade
Jaydan Nitchals
Estherville Lincoln Central
SR
Jaden Ainley
Clear Lake
SR
Finley Hall
West Liberty
JR
Kenna Mongan
Cherokee Washington
JR
Abbey Bence
West Burlington
JR
Carlee Rochford
New Hampton
JR
Emma Donovan
Wahlert Catholic
JR
Payton Hardy
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
JR
THIRD TEAM
Name
School
Grade
Ava Schubert
Assumption Davenport
JR
Carley Janseen
Pocahontas Area
SR
Shae Dillavou
Forest City
SR
Tyra Schuiteman
Unity Christian
JR
Meg Reitz
Ballard
SR
Liz Dougherty
Mount Vernon
SR
Maddie Nonnenmann
Mid-Prairie
SR
Avery Hanson
Hampton-Dumont-CAL
SR
Class 2A
FIRST TEAM
Name
School
Grade
Maddax DeVault
Nodaway Valley
SR
Kelsey Drake
Wilton
SR
Payton Peterssn
Dike-New Hartford
SO
Morgan Brandt
Sumner-Fredericksburg
SR
Kaylee Corbin
Louisa-Muscatine
SR
Madison Brouwer
Sibley-Ocheyedan
JR
Kennedy Kelly
West Hancock
SR
Addison Klosterbuer
Central Lyon
JR
SECOND TEAM
Name
School
Grade
Reese Johnson
Denver
SR
Hallie Mohr
Mediapolis
SR
Payton Beckman
Panorama
SR
Ally Hoffman
Cascade
SR
Kendra Kuck
Underwood
SR
Ellary Knock
Dike-New Hartford
JR
Riley Batta
South Central Calhoun
JR
Delaynie Luneckas
West Branch
SR
THIRD TEAM
Name
School
Grade
Lindsey Davis
Nodaway Valley
SO
Lainy Thoren
Grundy Center
SR
Claudia Aschenbrenner
Osage
JR
Grace Hennessy
Denver
JR
Mallory Leerar
West Hancock
SO
Clara Teigland
Treynor
JR
Desta Hoogendoorn
Central Lyon
SO
Riley Moreland
MFL-Mar-Mac
SR
Class 1A
FIRST TEAM
Name
School
Grade
Audi Crooks
Bishop Garrigan
JR
Lauren Wilson
Springville
SR
Molly Joyce
Bishop Garrigan
JR
Kamryn Kurt
North Linn
SO
Macy Sievers
Newell-Fonda
SR
Marcy Emgarten
Exira-EHK
SR
Emily Dreckman
MMCRU
SR
Layla Hargis
North Mahaska
SR
SECOND TEAM
Name
School
Grade
Aleah Hermanson
Adubon
SR
Quinn Grubbs
Exira-EHK
JR
Macy Boge
North Linn
SO
Lauren Donlea
East Buchanan
SR
Sara Reid
Central City
SR
Ellie Hilbrands
MMCRU
SR
Danika Demers
Storm Lake St. Mary’s
SR
Elie Tuhn
Baxter
SR
THIRD TEAM
Name
School
Grade
Sadie Cox
Lenox
FR
Jenna Stephens
Stanton
JR
Megan Harrell
Burlington Notre Dame
SR
Morgan Nachazel
Springville
SR
Allison Engle
BCLUW
SR
Josie Hartman
Southeast Warren
SR
Bradie Buffington
Winfield-Mt. Union
JR
Abby Johnson
Westwood
SO